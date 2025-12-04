Arapahoe County seeks input for road safety master plan

Arapahoe County officials are seeking public feedback on an initiative to create a comprehensive safety action plan.

The plan, which outlines safety planning for residents, workers and travelers in unincorporated Arapahoe County, will guide the future of infrastructure in the county.

Specifically, county officials are seeking public feedback from road users, including drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and transit riders, according to a county news release.

Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 21, community members are encouraged to give feedback about transportation safety and suggest improvements on the county’s website, the release said.

“Safety is at the heart of everything we do in transportation planning and operations,” County Transportation Division Manager James Katzer said in the release. “Through this Comprehensive Safety Action Plan, we’re taking a proactive approach to identify where the greatest risks exist in unincorporated Arapahoe County and how we can work together with our partners and community members to make our roads safer for everyone.”

County officials are also working on the plan with officials from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol and the Denver Regional Council of Governments. They will use both community feedback and crash and roadway data to identify high-risk areas.

The effort is part of infrastructure investment commitments made by county commissioners following the passage of ballot measure 1A last year.

It is also complementary to Colorado’s Vision Zero program, aiming to eliminate all traffic facilities and serious injuries on the state’s roadways, the release said.

CSP handles crashes in incorporated and unincorporated Arapahoe County, according to a CSP spokesperson. In 2024, CSP investigated eight fatal crashes in the county.

Year-to-date, CSP has investigated four fatal crashes in the county, the spokesperson said.