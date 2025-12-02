Denver school board elects Gaytán as president

After weeks of jockeying for votes, the Denver Public Schools Board of Education chose a new slate of officers during a specially called meeting Tuesday, selecting Director Xóchitl Gaytán as board president — a role that carries significant control over the board’s agenda.

Gaytán had said community leaders and members encouraged to take up the mantle.

“Dr. (Alex) Marrero is in for some good times,” Gaytán said of the superintendent upon taking the gavel from former Board President Carrie Olson, who opened the meeting as her final act.

Gaytán added, “I don’t want to scare him.”

It’s unclear what Gaytán was suggesting, she has been a staunch supporter of Marrero.

Olson, who served eight years on the board, was unable to run again because of term limits.

The vote was conducted by secret ballot. Both Gaytán and former Vice President Marlene De La Rosa were nominated.

DPS General Counsel Aaron Thompson, who presided over the count, did not disclose the results.

The board then chose Monica Hunter to serve as vice president (also by secret ballot), Director Donald “DJ” Torres to serve as treasurer and De La Rosa as secretary.

Amy Klein Molk — who was elected with the others with support from the teachers’ union in a contest largely seen as a repudiation of the Trump administration — was iced out of a board role.

Rob Gould, president of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association (DCTA), attended the vote Tuesday.

This election cycle, DCTA contributed about $79,100 to the four candidates the union endorsed.

The union represents roughly 4,200 teachers across the district.

Newly elected Denver Public Schools Board of Education Vice President Monica Hunter casts her vote for the president role during a special meeting Tuesday Dec. 2, 2025 to elect new officers. (Photo by: Nicole C. Brambila/The Denver Gazette)

Gaytán last served a tumultuous two-year term as president after being sworn onto the board in 2021. Auon’tai M. Anderson — whose tenure on the board was marked by controversy — served as her vice president.

Her tenure as president was marked by several missteps including Superintendent Marrero’s first school closure attempt, which took many the public by surprise; the East High School shootings and growing distrust of the district’s safety plan.

Gaytán also presided over an executive session later ruled by a court to be illegal. During that meeting, the board discussed a new policy returning police officers to campus after a student at East High School shot and wounded two administrators. The Colorado Sunshine Law requires state and local governments to discuss and take action in meetings that are open to the public.

As president Gaytán will control the agenda. Three members can add an item, but the president can remove it unilaterally. The president also makes committee appointments, represents the board at events and communicates with the media.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story.