Rural Colorado health care receives the attention it deserves | PODIUM

By Marc Catlin

A $50 billion investment to fund rural health care was in jeopardy in mid-October, when members of the U.S. Senate attempted to strip out the Rural Health Transformation (RHT) program in exchange for opening the U.S. government. The RHT program will allocate $50 billion over five years through the Trump Administration’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to the states. The RHT program empowers states to strengthen rural communities by improving health care access, quality and outcomes by infusing funds into the hearts of rural health care delivery ecosystems.

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz hailed the program as a “historic investment that will catalyze needed change in rural health systems and improve lives for generations to come.” Protecting our rural health facilities is part of the solution to mitigating risks such as chronic diseases, missing necessary care due to costs, and individuals going uninsured. Colorado’s state leaders should be commended for supporting the single largest investment in U.S. history for rural health care. Colorado submitted an RHT application to CMS in early November.

Rural health care is the very thing that saves lives when people are injured in Colorado’s beloved public lands, ski at world-class resorts, or visit the most remote areas in the state. These unique places are playgrounds for those coming from urban centers, but more importantly, our rural residents call it home. The concern of distance, access and level of care is a reality for those outside the urban areas. Although sometimes forgotten, the fate of a healthy and thriving state is not strictly confined to the urban corridor.

Erdikocak/iStock

According to the Colorado Hospital Association, close to half of Colorado’s 88 total hospitals are in rural or frontier districts, including 32 critical access hospitals and 11 rural prospective payment system hospitals. It should be noted rural hospitals employ more than 16,000 people and provide nearly $6.6 billion in indirect economic impact. Health care costs are rising across America. Any assistance to support rural health care deserves our direct attention and gratitude. The Western Slope, eastern plains and southern Colorado rely on health care delivery ecosystems for life-saving care, economic cornerstones of the communities, and to help maintain the way of life in these areas.

If the application is accepted, Colorado will receive its share of the $50 billion in funding to be awarded over the next five years. CMS has pledged to announce awardees by Dec. 31.

Health care is vital for our communities all over the state. It should not be limited to urban communities. The Rural Health Transformation program is about people and is a major step toward giving Colorado’s rural hospitals and communities the attention they deserve.

Colorado state Sen. Marc Catlin represents the seven counties of Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose and Pitkin. Sen. Catlin is a member of the Agriculture & Natural Resources; Transportation & Energy; and Business, Labor, & Technology Committees. Sen. Catlin also serves as a member on the Colorado Tourism Board.