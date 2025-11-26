Colorado Sen. Faith Winter, 45, killed in car accident

State Sen. Faith Winter, D-Westminster, was killed in a car accident Wednesday evening on I-25.

The accident took place near the intersection of I-25 and Dry Creek Ave., according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. Officers were dispatched to the accident around 8 p.m.

Three persons were injured and one died. While Arapahoe County would not confirm the identity of the fatality, Senate President James Coleman of Denver told Colorado Politics it was Winter.

In a statement, Coleman and Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, D-Denver, said they are devastated to learn of Winter’s passing.

“Today, our caucus grieves the loss of a dedicated public servant whose commitment to the people of Colorado never wavered,” they said. “Whether fighting for legislation to support mothers and families, championing groundbreaking transit policy, or simply supporting constituents in moments of need, she brought thoughtfulness, innovation, and humility to every aspect of her work.”



She was “a colleague whose presence brought warmth and an invaluable perspective to the Capitol. We will miss her leadership, her partnership, and her deep commitment to a brighter Colorado,” they added.

Gov. Jared Polis also confirmed Winter’s passing.

“Our state is shaken by the loss of Senator Faith Winter, and I send my deepest condolences to her children, loved ones, friends, and colleagues across our state,” the governor said in a statement. “Faith was a fierce advocate for hardworking Coloradans, women, and families, and our climate.

He added: “I’ve known Faith for nearly twenty years, first as an organizer for environmental causes and then expanding women’s representation and leadership, and finally, as a state senator. I have had the honor of working with her on many issues to improve the lives of every person and family in our great state, and tackling climate change. I am deeply saddened for her family, her friends and colleagues, and her community. Faith’s work and advocacy made Colorado a better state,” the governor added.

Polis also ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff.

Winter, 45, has two children and has served in the legislature since she was elected to the House in 2014. She joined the Senate, representing District 25, in 2018. She would have been term-limited in 2026. She was engaged to former state Rep. Matt Gray, D-Broomfield.

Winter chaired the Senate Transportation & Energy Committee. She also served on the interim Transportation Legislative Review Committee.

House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Frisco, and House Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, also mourned Winter’s passing.

“Words cannot express how deeply heartbroken we are tonight as Colorado mourns the loss of an exceptional legislator, a champion for working people, and a steadfast defender of our environment and abortion rights,” they said. “In ways both small and remarkable, she changed Coloradans’ lives for the better with landmark policies like paid family leave, air quality protections and transit reform that have transformed our state.”

“Our hearts are with Senator Winter’s family and children, our Senate colleagues and former Representative Matt Gray and his children,” they said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.