NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Poll: Most Colorado voters fear ICE may unlawfully detain people in expanded deportation campaign

By 11/21/2025 | updated 5 hours ago
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston asks for a show of hands of everyone in a group gathered around him that is from Venezuela at the encampment at West 27th Avenue and Zuni Street.

Roughly two-thirds of Colorado voters said they are worried federal immigration agents may unlawfully detain people who should not be caught up in the Trump administration’s expanded deportation effort, a new survey has found.

The worry among Latino voters is higher at 73%.

Conducted by the Colorado Polling Institute (CPI) from Nov. 1-5, the survey asked voters about a variety of issues facing the state from political violence, immigration and where Coloradans get their news. The poll oversampled Latino respondents to deepen its findings, the group said.

CPI is a nonpartisan organization funded by civic, philanthropic and business leaders that conducts public opinion research on issues facing Coloradans.

Among the findings:

• The majority of voters — including Latinos — do not know someone detained by ICE. Only 8% of all voters and 14% of Latino voters said that they did.

• Most voters (55%) have not seen ICE agents in their community, but have heard reports compared to 47% of Latino voters.

• Latino voters (49%) also are more likely to say local law enforcement should not cooperate with immigration enforcement, compared to 37% of all voters.

Views on immigration enforcement are split sharply along party lines.

Among Republicans, 89% said local law enforcement should cooperate compared to 48% of independents and 18% of Democrats. Just 8% of Republicans, 37% of Independents and 64% of Democrats said they shouldn’t.

The findings come as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has begun leaning on the Border Patrol — whose authority is normally limited to the 100-mile border zone — to conduct raids deeper inside the interior.

Trump vowed to crack down on illegal immigration during his campaign for president. During a stop in Colorado, he announced “Operation Aurora,” which he also said would focus on people with criminal records or accused of crime. At the time, Aurora – Colorado’s third most populated city – was in the national spotlight over reports that Tren de Aragua, a gang that originated in the prisons of Venezuela, had taken over over several apartment complexes.

Denver is more than 600 miles north of the U.S. border with Mexico and had not been considered an immigrant destination until December 2022. That’s when about 100 immigrants who illegally crossed the southern border in Texas were dropped off in downtown Denver and left to wander around in frigid temperatures, often with little more than sweatshirts and sliders.

Denver assumed the responsibility of the humanitarian crisis, spending roughly $100 million to temporarily house, feed and transport the more than 40,000 immigrants who eventually arrived in Colorado’s most populous city. Officials in El Paso, Texas and others in Colorado theorized that Denver’s offer of free housing and transportation attracted the immigrants to the city.

Bus, plane and train tickets purchased for immigrants to travel elsewhere suggest about half of them stayed.

The Biden administration had committed to reimburse Denver $32 million, about $8 million of which the city has received, said Jon Ewing, a spokesperson for Mayor Mike Johnston.

Johnston is seeking to recoup the remaining $24 million in a federal lawsuit.

“They never really gave us a real reason why they weren’t going to pay it,” Ewing said.

Avatar photo
Nico Brambila

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Colorado ballot measure for tougher fentanyl penalties moves forward

A proposed measure that would increase penalties for fentanyl manufacturing, distribution and possession has collected enough signatures to qualify for the 2026 ballot, following several failed attempts by the state legislature to pass similar legislation. Backed by Advance Colorado, the ballot initiative would make the sale of any amount of fentanyl a Class 1 felony, […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Space Force chief calls for 'radical shift' in acquisitions

The Space Force wants to build an iterative model to acquire new technology and accept more risks to keep up with threats.  “A capability that is good enough and ready now will always be better than a perfect solution that arrives too late for the fight or one that never arrives at all,” said Gen. […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests