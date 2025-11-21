Poll: Most Colorado voters fear ICE may unlawfully detain people in expanded deportation campaign

Roughly two-thirds of Colorado voters said they are worried federal immigration agents may unlawfully detain people who should not be caught up in the Trump administration’s expanded deportation effort, a new survey has found.

The worry among Latino voters is higher at 73%.

Conducted by the Colorado Polling Institute (CPI) from Nov. 1-5, the survey asked voters about a variety of issues facing the state from political violence, immigration and where Coloradans get their news. The poll oversampled Latino respondents to deepen its findings, the group said.

CPI is a nonpartisan organization funded by civic, philanthropic and business leaders that conducts public opinion research on issues facing Coloradans.

Among the findings:

• The majority of voters — including Latinos — do not know someone detained by ICE. Only 8% of all voters and 14% of Latino voters said that they did.

• Most voters (55%) have not seen ICE agents in their community, but have heard reports compared to 47% of Latino voters.

• Latino voters (49%) also are more likely to say local law enforcement should not cooperate with immigration enforcement, compared to 37% of all voters.

Views on immigration enforcement are split sharply along party lines.

Among Republicans, 89% said local law enforcement should cooperate compared to 48% of independents and 18% of Democrats. Just 8% of Republicans, 37% of Independents and 64% of Democrats said they shouldn’t.

The findings come as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has begun leaning on the Border Patrol — whose authority is normally limited to the 100-mile border zone — to conduct raids deeper inside the interior.

Trump vowed to crack down on illegal immigration during his campaign for president. During a stop in Colorado, he announced “Operation Aurora,” which he also said would focus on people with criminal records or accused of crime. At the time, Aurora – Colorado’s third most populated city – was in the national spotlight over reports that Tren de Aragua, a gang that originated in the prisons of Venezuela, had taken over over several apartment complexes.

Denver is more than 600 miles north of the U.S. border with Mexico and had not been considered an immigrant destination until December 2022. That’s when about 100 immigrants who illegally crossed the southern border in Texas were dropped off in downtown Denver and left to wander around in frigid temperatures, often with little more than sweatshirts and sliders.

Denver assumed the responsibility of the humanitarian crisis, spending roughly $100 million to temporarily house, feed and transport the more than 40,000 immigrants who eventually arrived in Colorado’s most populous city. Officials in El Paso, Texas and others in Colorado theorized that Denver’s offer of free housing and transportation attracted the immigrants to the city.

Bus, plane and train tickets purchased for immigrants to travel elsewhere suggest about half of them stayed.

The Biden administration had committed to reimburse Denver $32 million, about $8 million of which the city has received, said Jon Ewing, a spokesperson for Mayor Mike Johnston.

Johnston is seeking to recoup the remaining $24 million in a federal lawsuit.

“They never really gave us a real reason why they weren’t going to pay it,” Ewing said.