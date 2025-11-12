NEWSLETTERS
Douglas County teacher arrested on child sexual assault, internet exploitation charges

By 11/12/2025 | updated 21 hours ago
Teresa Whalin, 28, a Douglas County School District teacher, faces charges of sexual assault on a child. (Courtesy photo, Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for any more victims after authorities Monday arrested a middle school teacher on sexual assault charges.

Teresa Whalin, 28, of Centennial, has been employed by the Douglas County School District since July 2021. She is currently placed on administrative leave as an integrated wellness teacher teacher at Ranch View Middle School.

Detectives arrested Whalin on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, internet exploitation of a child and stalking, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

“We are working to find a long-term substitute teacher for our impacted students,” school officials said in a 9NEWS article. “In the meantime, the entire Ranch View Middle School administrative team will support our students and ensure learning continues.”

DCSD is cooperating in the sheriff’s office investigation.

No further information was released on what alleged actions led to Whalin’s arrest.

Authorities transported Whalin to the Douglas County Detention Facility, where she is held a $50,000 bond.

Douglas County sheriff’s detectives ask anyone with information on the case, or believes they or someone they know is a victim of Whalin, to contact the detective at sclay@dcsheriff.net.

The investigation into Whalin remains ongoing.

The Denver Gazette news partner, 9NEWS, contributed to this report.

Avatar photo
Noah Festenstein

Reporter

