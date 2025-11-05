Boulder firebomb attack suspect pleads not guilty in state court

The Colorado Springs-area man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at peaceful demonstrators on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall in early June pleaded not guilty in state court Wednesday.

Mohamed Soliman, 45, the suspect in the firebomb attack that killed one person and injured 29 others and a dog, appeared in a Boulder County courtroom in a wheelchair and handcuffs.

Through his attorney, Kathryn Herold, and an Arabic translator, Soliman pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and the court set his trial for July.

Initially, Soliman faced 118 charges in state court. Then in late June, Karen Diamond, 82, died as a result of the severe injuries she suffered in the attack.

Following Diamond’s death and the identification of 14 additional victims, prosecutors added 66 counts against Soliman, bringing his total charges to 184.

The amended complaint contains the following: two counts of first-degree murder, 52 counts of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of first-degree assault, 18 counts of attempted first-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of using an incendiary device, 16 counts of attempted use of an incendiary device and one count of animal cruelty.

An affidavit released by authorities detailed how Soliman allegedly prepared for and carried out the attack in early June, which occurred near 13th and Pearl streets during a “humanitarian walk” for Jewish hostages being held by Hamas at the time.

Over the past year, Soliman planned the attack on an organization called Run for Their Lives, according to the affidavit.

Soliman searched for Zionist groups online and found Run for Their Lives, he told a detective, and initially planned to use a gun in the attack. He was denied a firearm purchase due to his legal status in the U.S., according to the affidavit.

The morning of the attack, Soliman bought supplies and made the Molotov cocktails, got to Pearl Street Mall at 1 p.m., covered himself in gas because he “planned to die,” and threw two of the cocktails into the crowd, according to the affidavit.

“Mohamed said he wanted them all to die and that was the plan,” the affidavit said, quoting what Soliman told detectives. “Mohamed said it was revenge as the Zionist group did not care about thousands of hostages from Palestine.”

Jury selection for Soliman’s state trial is scheduled to begin July 10, and the trial is scheduled to start July 13. It is expected to last until July 24.

Soliman’s state trial begins shortly after his federal trial, which is set to begin in June 2026.