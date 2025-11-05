San Miguel County judge suspended, discipline commission harbors ‘serious concerns’ about conduct

A San Miguel County judge who failed to respond for months to disciplinary authorities’ requests to explain himself is now facing allegations that his misconduct infected two dozen cases and forced some litigants to wait years for decisions.

Documents filed in the matter of County Court Judge Sean K. Murphy also alleged several bizarre incidents, including a half-naked man walking behind him during a virtual proceeding, a dog “roaming the courtroom during trial” and someone serving him lunch during a hearing.

The Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline “also discovered via witness interviews that Judge Murphy routinely begins hearings substantially late and conducts hearings remotely so often it is speculated he no longer lives in the judicial district,” wrote special counsel Jeffrey M. Walsh on Nov. 4.

The Colorado Supreme Court suspended Murphy on Oct. 27 while the disciplinary proceedings unfold. Chief Justice Monica M. Márquez and Justice Melissa Hart did not participate in the decision. As is the Supreme Court’s practice, there was no explanation for their recusal.

Murphy has been a part-time county judge since 2020. He previously served as mayor and as a town council member in Telluride. Voters retained him in 2022, although the citizen-led performance commission warned that Murphy “fails to start court on time” and that he should “appear in his judicial robe when he is presiding by video means.”

On June 25, Anne Mangiardi, the director of the judicial discipline commission, sent a letter to Murphy regarding a complaint about his handling of a small claims case. The trial occurred over two days before Murphy in spring 2024. More than a year passed without Murphy issuing an order.

“The individual who filed this complaint raised additional concerns regarding your professionalism and diligence, stating that both hearings began late and that a dog was roaming the courtroom during trial,” Mangiardi wrote, adding that she could not verify the dog allegation from the audio of the trial.

She asked Murphy to respond. On July 24, one month later, Mangiardi emailed Murphy again seeking a response. He suggested he would provide an answer “this weekend.”

On Sept. 18, Mangiardi sent another letter stating that Murphy had never responded. Moreover, he had not issued an order in the small claims case and, problematically, the commission’s investigation had “uncovered serious concerns” about Murphy’s conduct.

gavel court justice colorado

The commission created a seven-page spreadsheet spanning approximately 25 cases with red flags. Among the allegations:

Murphy had not issued orders for two years in a pair of cases, and for more than one year in others

Murphy led criminal cases to resolve in plea agreements because he delayed evidentiary rulings

Murphy told lawyers and their clients to remain in court after hours, during a blizzard, for over 90 minutes

Murphy’s inaction caused him to lose the ability to impose consequences for criminal defendants’ probation violations

Another judge had to grant requests to terminate defendants’ probation because Murphy inexplicably failed to act

Murphy appeared 30 minutes late for court and blamed his clerk

Murphy screamed at his clerk

“During a contested evidentiary hearing, Judge Murphy appeared remotely from either a residence or hotel room. During the hearing, a man dressed in just a towel, wrapped around his waist, appeared behind Judge Murphy to gather his clothes. This was clearly visible to all people present for the hearing,” wrote the discipline commission.

The commission is seeking Murphy’s removal from office. The complaint noted the commission sought the intervention of Chief Judge D. Cory Jackson, but even he could not get Murphy to respond.

“Judge Murphy’s behavior, put simply, is concerning,” alleged Walsh. “His refusal to engage with the Commission appears consistent with his apparent indifference to important judicial duties.”

Pursuant to constitutional Amendment H, which voters approved in November 2024, a three-member panel will adjudicate Murphy’s discipline case. The members are Denver District Court Judge J. Eric Elliff, former Pueblo County District Attorney Jeff Chostner and non-attorney Leanne Wheeler.

The court executive for San Miguel County, through the judicial branch, declined to comment.