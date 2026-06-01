Tina Peters released from Colorado prison, DOC confirms

PUEBLO – Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was released from a Colorado prison Monday.

The Colorado Department of Corrections confirmed shortly after 8 a.m. that Peters, whose sentence was commuted by Gov. Jared Polis, was processed for release from the DOC.

Officials said they will not provide additional details.

Here is the official statement from the DOC:

“The Colorado Department of Corrections can confirm that Tina Peters was processed from custody today, June 1, 2026. The CDOC will not provide additional details regarding residential placement, reporting schedules, or travel logistics. The CDOC does not coordinate media access or press conferences for individuals on parole; any requests for interviews or personal comments should be directed to Ms. Peters or her legal representatives.”

A handful of Tina Peters supporters, holding a sign that read, “Jena Griswold stole your vote,” cheered when they heard the news of her release, ignoring shouted insults from passersby.



“It’s a happy, happy day,” said Peters supporter Scott Russell. “Tina never should have gone to prison in the first place.”