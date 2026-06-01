NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Tina Peters released from Colorado prison, DOC confirms

By 06/01/2026 | updated 23 minutes ago

PUEBLO – Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was released from a Colorado prison Monday.

The Colorado Department of Corrections confirmed shortly after 8 a.m. that Peters, whose sentence was commuted by Gov. Jared Polis, was processed for release from the DOC.

Officials said they will not provide additional details.

Here is the official statement from the DOC:

“The Colorado Department of Corrections can confirm that Tina Peters was processed from custody today, June 1, 2026. The CDOC will not provide additional details regarding residential placement, reporting schedules, or travel logistics. The CDOC does not coordinate media access or press conferences for individuals on parole; any requests for interviews or personal comments should be directed to Ms. Peters or her legal representatives.”

A handful of Tina Peters supporters, holding a sign that read, “Jena Griswold stole your vote,” cheered when they heard the news of her release, ignoring shouted insults from passersby.

“It’s a happy, happy day,” said Peters supporter Scott Russell. “Tina never should have gone to prison in the first place.”

A small group of Tina Peters supporters await her release from prison early Monday. (O’Dell Isaac, The Gazette)

Avatar photo
By O'Dell Isaac

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Colorado Republicans elect software engineer Craig Steiner to fill vacant state chairman position

The Colorado Republican Party on Saturday elected Craig Steiner to fill the party’s vacant state chair position at a state central committee meeting in Buena Vista, just over a week before primary ballots go out to voters and five months before the general election. The former Douglas County GOP chair takes over from Eric Grossman, […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests