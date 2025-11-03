Trump’s calls to scrap Senate filibuster reach a fever pitch

President Donald Trump repeatedly demanded that the Senate scrap its filibuster rule on Sunday, a call that has become more urgent as the government shutdown continues with no end in sight.

Trump previously called for the canceling of the filibuster last week, in what was his latest plan to break the impasse as millions were set to lose out on SNAP benefits. That proposal was ultimately rejected by Republican senators, most of whom had already left Washington, D.C., for the Halloween weekend.

Now that funding for SNAP has run out and as courts rule that the Trump administration must fund the program through a contingency fund, the president has hardened his stance on ending the filibuster — and not just for ending the shutdown.

In an interview on 60 Minutes, Trump called for Senate Republicans to “get tougher” and eliminate the 60-vote threshold, in what would completely unlock his agenda since the upper chamber could pass legislation with a simple majority.

“If we end the filibuster, we can do exactly what we want. We’re not gonna lose power,” the president said. “The theory is, oh, then we’ll do it, but then when they get into power someday they’ll do it. That’s true. But you know what? We’re here right now.”

The potential move is at odds with not only rank-and-file Senate Republicans but also Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), who has long defended the filibuster and vowed to never end it during his time as leader.

In the same interview on Sunday night, Trump lamented Thune’s position on it as “too bad,” since he speculated Democrats will do it anyway if they regain the majority in 2026.

“Well, that’s too bad. You know, I mean, I think we’re much better off. ‘Cause here’s the problem. The Democrats will do it in the first week in office,” Trump said. “So I say to the Republicans that want to be, you know, all like, ‘Oh, well, we, you know, we’re above all that,’ the Democrats will do it.”

The president later amplified his call to end the filibuster in a late-night Truth Social post, in which he again pointed to it allowing his agenda to move through Congress essentially unimpeded, as Republicans hold the trifecta.

“TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, NOT JUST FOR THE SHUTDOWN, BUT FOR EVERYTHING ELSE. WE WILL GET ALL OF OUR COMMON SENSE POLICIES APPROVED (VOTER ID, ANYONE?) AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! REMEMBER, THE DEMOCRATS WILL DO IT IMMEDIATELY, AS SOON AS THEY GET THE CHANCE. OUR DOING IT WILL NOT GIVE THEM THE CHANCE,” Trump said.

He also poured cold water on the idea that some Senate Democrats would flip and vote to reopen the government, underscoring what he sees as a necessary move to end the shutdown.

“REPUBLICANS, BE TOUGH AND SMART! THE DEMS ARE CRAZED LUNATICS, THEY WILL NOT OPEN UP OUR COUNTRY NO MATTER HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE IRREPARABLY HARMED!” Trump added.