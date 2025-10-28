Vandals target multiple LGBTQ-friendly organizations and businesses over several days in Denver

According to Denver Police, only two incidents are under investigation and do not appear to be related.

DENVER — Vandals targeted multiple organizations friendly to the LGBTQ+ community in Denver, but it’s not clear whether the separate incidents are linked, 9NEWS Investigates has learned.

A person with a rock smashed several windows at The Center on Colfax, the largest LGBTQ+ community center in the Rocky Mountain region, early Saturday morning – and news of that incident spread quickly.

Parasol Patrol, which shields children from what it describes as “hateful speech of protesters” and provides training to law enforcement and businesses, reported that in addition to The Center, five other businesses were vandalized late last week and into the weekend.

“I think somebody is definitely targeting the queer community, and I don’t know what the motives are, but I do know that there’s far too many of us that got vandalized for it to be a coincidence,” said Styler Ells, who operates the wellness business.

