Netanyahu orders ‘powerful’ strikes in Gaza in move that threatens ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is ordering the military to “carry out immediate and powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip” following shots fired at soldiers in Rafah on Tuesday.

Israel Defense Forces personnel were reportedly shot at and returned fire. After this, coupled with alleged attempts by Hamas to dupe officials over the return of deceased hostages’ remains, Netanyahu called a meeting of Israel’s National Security Council.

“Following security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu has directed the military to immediately carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza Strip,” the prime minister’s office announced Tuesday via social media.

Hamas responded to news of the strikes by saying it would delay the release of more hostages’ remains, according to the Associated Press.

“Hamas will continue to exert every effort possible to hand over the remaining bodies until this issue is fully concluded and as soon as possible,” Qassem had said.

It is only the latest threat to maintaining the delicate ceasefire arranged by President Donald Trump’s administration that has tampered full-fledged hostilities for weeks.

A U.S. official told news outlet Al Jazeera that despite the violence, the overarching agreement will hold.

“The ceasefire agreement is still holding in Gaza, and we continue to work to implement President Trump’s peace plan,” said the official reportedly said. “Transition to permanent peace in Gaza is a difficult task after two years of conflict in the Strip.”

They added: “The peace plan for Gaza will face challenges, and the US government is making strenuous efforts to make progress. We will not be satisfied until stability is achieved in Gaza and a transition to civilian rule is achieved and tangible progress is made toward peace.”

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accused Hamas of intentionally violating the Gaza peace agreement by misleading officials about its efforts to recover Israeli hostage remains.

“Hamas lies. They know where the remaining hostages are. Staged excavations are not only abusive — these violations endanger the ceasefire,” the ministry wrote. “Drone footage shows Hamas moving & reburying body remains — then staging a false discovery for the Red Cross to witness.”

The situation has infuriated the most bellicose members of Netanyahu’s Cabinet, particularly Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who issued a statement urging the prime minister to rearrest “all the terrorists who were released in the hostage deal.”

As part of the Gaza peace plan, Israel has released 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 Gazan residents who were detained following the Oct. 7 attacks.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.