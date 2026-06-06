Colorado Politics Calendar June 8-14

CoPo’s weekly political calendar helps you find political and public policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, JUNE 8

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Candidate Forum , 6-8 p.m., 102000 W. 20th Ave., Lakewood

, 6-8 p.m., 102000 W. 20th Ave., Lakewood (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Communications Working Group , 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Patriot Picnic , 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2340 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, RSVP to rlomearal@gmail.com

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2340 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, RSVP to rlomearal@gmail.com (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Migrant Justice Working Group , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee , 7-9 p.m., contact secretary@dougcodems.org for more information

, 7-9 p.m., contact secretary@dougcodems.org for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

TUESDAY, JUNE 9

(D) Eagle County Democratic Party: Meeting , 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women Supper Meeting , 5:30-7:30 p.m., visit larimercorw.com for more information

, 5:30-7:30 p.m., visit larimercorw.com for more information (D) Park County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting , 6 p.m., contact chair@parkdems.org for Zoom link

, 6 p.m., contact chair@parkdems.org for Zoom link (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Meeting , 6-7 p.m., 4855 Federal Blvd., Denver

, 6-7 p.m., 4855 Federal Blvd., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Denver Emergency Workplace Organizing Committee , 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Young Dems , 6-7 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Aurora

, 6-7 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Aurora (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee , 6-7:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: MK4CO Working Group Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link Senate District 21: Pre-Primary Town Hall , 6-8 p.m., 13905 E. 112th Ave., Commerce City

, 6-8 p.m., 13905 E. 112th Ave., Commerce City (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact chair@hd29.com for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact chair@hd29.com for more information (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 3000 Lawrence St., Denver

, 6:30-8 p.m., 3000 Lawrence St., Denver (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: West Metro Working Group, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Coffee Klatch Group , 9-11 a.m., 12293 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora

, 9-11 a.m., 12293 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora Berthoud Surveyor: CD 8 Democratic Candidate Forum , 12:30-1:30 p.m., 375 Meadowlark Dr., Berthoud

, 12:30-1:30 p.m., 375 Meadowlark Dr., Berthoud (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 5:30-8:30 p.m., 4571 Broadway St., Boulder

, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 4571 Broadway St., Boulder (D) Denver Democratic Party: Veteran’s Council Kickoff Happy Hour , 6-8 p.m., 2875 Blake St., Denver

, 6-8 p.m., 2875 Blake St., Denver (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Rules Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harlan St., Lakewood

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harlan St., Lakewood (D) Arapahoe/Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 38 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 7000 S. Windermere St., Littleton

, 6:30-8 p.m., 7000 S. Windermere St., Littleton (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver

, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Arapahoe County Working Group, 7:15-8:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

(D) Weld County Democratic Party: Coffee and Conversation , 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1923 59th Ave., Greeley

, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1923 59th Ave., Greeley (D) Denver Democratic Party: Spring Fundraiser , 5-8 p.m., 3625 E. 48th Ave., Denver, purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/denver-democrats-spring-fundraiser-tickets-1988930010201

, 5-8 p.m., 3625 E. 48th Ave., Denver, purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/denver-democrats-spring-fundraiser-tickets-1988930010201 (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 5:30-8 p.m., 2001 S. Shields., Unit B3, Fort Collins

, 5:30-8 p.m., 2001 S. Shields., Unit B3, Fort Collins (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Southwest Denver Meetups , 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 6-8 p.m., contact info@broomfielddems.org for more information

, 6-8 p.m., contact info@broomfielddems.org for more information ( R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood

, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood (R) CU Republicans: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information (D) Lake County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 7-8 p.m., 421 W. 6th St., Leadville

, 7-8 p.m., 421 W. 6th St., Leadville (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Breakfast , 7:30-9:15 a.m., 500 Fairgrounds Rd., Castle Rock

, 7:30-9:15 a.m., 500 Fairgrounds Rd., Castle Rock (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Indivisible Group Meeting , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora (D) Gunnison County Democratic Party: Peace Rally , 12-1 p.m., 124 E. Virginia Ave., Gunnison

, 12-1 p.m., 124 E. Virginia Ave., Gunnison (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver (F) Colorado Forward Party: Movie Screening—Join or Die , 5:30 p.m., 2250 Main Street., Ste. 1001, Superior

, 5:30 p.m., 2250 Main Street., Ste. 1001, Superior (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Democratic Breakfast Forum , 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora

, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast , 9-10:30 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting

, 9-10:30 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting , 9:30-10:30 a.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver

, 9:30-10:30 a.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting , 9:30-11 a.m., contact jeffcorepublicanwomen@gmail.com for more information

, 9:30-11 a.m., contact jeffcorepublicanwomen@gmail.com for more information Colorado Sun: Gubernatorial Forum , 10-11 a.m., 1101 Center Ave Mall., Lory Student Center, Fort Collins

, 10-11 a.m., 1101 Center Ave Mall., Lory Student Center, Fort Collins (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting , 10:30-11:30 a.m., 901 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood

, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 901 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Monthly Community Meeting , 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 901 Englewood Pkwy., #102, Englewood

, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 901 Englewood Pkwy., #102, Englewood (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: General Meeting , 12-2 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver

, 12-2 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver (D) Chaffee County Democratic Party: Brittany Pettersen Campaign Kickoff , 4-5:30 p.m., 8913 W. Hwy. 50, Salida, RSVP to porter@brittanypettersen.com

, 4-5:30 p.m., 8913 W. Hwy. 50, Salida, RSVP to porter@brittanypettersen.com (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: German Ideology Book Club , 4-6 p.m., 2019 E. 17th ave., Denver

, 4-6 p.m., 2019 E. 17th ave., Denver (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Annual Fundraising Dinner , 5-9 p.m., 100 S. Wilcox St., Castle Rock, RSVP at https://www.dougcodems.org/event-details/annual-fundraising-dinner

, 5-9 p.m., 100 S. Wilcox St., Castle Rock, RSVP at https://www.dougcodems.org/event-details/annual-fundraising-dinner (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Spring Fling Event with Jenna Griswold and Alex Kelloff, 5:30 p.m., 1100 North Ave., CMU Ballroom, Grand Junction, RSVP at https://www.mesacountydems.org/post/spring-fling

SUNDAY, JUNE 14