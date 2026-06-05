Supreme Court saves 23 opinions for release in final weeks of term

The Supreme Court is weeks away from ending its term, but it still has to release rulings in nearly two dozen cases, including some of the most closely watched legal fights it heard since the fall.

Over the next month, the high court is set to issue rulings in cases dealing with state laws barring biological men from women’s sports, President Donald Trump‘s power to fire within the executive branch, and a pair of gun laws, as well as other high-profile cases. Among the remaining 23 cases, only one case argued in November remains, three from December, four from January, four from February, five from March, and six from April.

The lone case argued in November 2025 that has yet to be ruled on is Landor v. Louisiana Department of Corrections, which deals with whether a Rastafarian man can sue prison officials on religious grounds for forcing him to shave his dreadlocks in violation of his First Amendment rights. Among the trio of undecided December 2025 cases, the two most notable are NRSC v. FEC, in which the GOP Senate campaign arm is challenging the legality of coordinated spending limits between candidates and political parties, and Trump v. Slaughter, where Trump is asking the high court to let him fire an FTC commissioner without cause.

Included in the eight cases argued in January and February for which the justices have not released rulings are two major gun cases. Wolford v. Lopez deals with whether a Hawaii law, which bars gun owners with concealed carry permits from bringing their firearms onto private properties unless they get permission from the property owner, is unconstitutional. The other, United States v. Hemani, is a dispute over the constitutionality of a federal law that bars unlawful drug users from possessing firearms. Another major case of those arguments still outstanding is the emergency docket case Trump v. Cook, which is over whether Trump has shown enough cause to fire Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook.

Three of the most highly anticipated cases still outstanding are among the 11 cases argued in the March and April sittings, including the constitutional challenge to Trump’s birthright citizenship order, Trump v. Barbara; a case over the legality of late-arriving mail ballot laws, Watson v. RNC; and whether Trump can end temporary protected status for Haiti and Syria, Mullin v. Doe.

The Supreme Court is next set to release opinions on June 11, and it currently only has two other dates on its calendar slated to be opinion release days, June 18 and June 25. But as with past terms, the high court will likely announce additional opinion days as the end of the term approaches.

In June 2025, the Supreme Court added two additional opinion days for the final two Fridays of the month after initially scheduling only four. After the first opinion day that month, 28 cases had yet to be ruled on, including one case the high court punted to the next term. In June 2024, the Supreme Court added five opinion days to its calendar for the month after initially scheduling three, along with adding an opinion day on July 1. After the first opinion day of that June, there were 27 cases remaining.

Among the 35 rulings the Supreme Court has handed down so far during its current term, more than half have been unanimous, a trend unlikely to continue for the remaining major cases.

Once the Supreme Court issues the remaining opinions in cases it heard this term, the high court will be out for the summer. The Supreme Court’s next term is set to begin on Oct. 5, when oral arguments will begin for the term and continue through the end of April 2027.