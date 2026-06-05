House Armed Services Committee advances $1.15 trillion NDAA after 14 hour debate

The House Armed Services Committee agreed to advance the $1.15 trillion fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act to the full House of Representatives. The measure was reportedly successful after 14 hours of debate, during which approximately 900 amendments were considered. It passed after the panel voted 44-12 to advance it on Thursday night, shortly before midnight.

Hours before the vote, Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) expressed the importance of passing this budget, stressing the current challenges facing the defense industrial base. Rogers made the comments in his opening remarks.

“Throughout our budget hearings this year, we’ve heard a consistent theme: the defense industrial base – the foundation of our military power – is in trouble,” said Rogers. “Over the last 30 years, the defense industrial base has atrophied significantly. We are no longer capable of manufacturing for our warfighters at scale or speed.”

“In the 1990s, America had 51 prime defense contractors,” said Rogers. Today, only six remain.”

He explained that the budget was an imminent national security issue, stating that the failure to replenish and upgrade the defense industrial base today would endanger the country tomorrow.

“We have very little industrial capacity to mine, refine, or process critical minerals, making us dependent on other countries – including our adversaries – for access to them,” said Rogers. “Our skilled workforce has shrunk, further reducing our production capacity. And we’ve fallen dangerously behind when it comes to shipbuilding and maritime readiness.”

“So when it comes to revitalizing our industrial base, the choice is clear,” he added. “We can act now, or we can allow our deterrence to erode, undermining our national security, and failing the men and women in uniform who so bravely serve our country.”

Among the amendments debated were a requirement to explain the dismissal of senior military officials, a measure granting the government specific new intellectual property rights during negotiations with the defense industry, and an official proposal to rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War. Other amendments discussed included reductions in defense spending and cuts to funding for the proposed Trump-class battleship.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) who introduced the amendment for a decrease in defense spending said he did so out of a mistrust of the Trump administration.

“I just don’t trust the administration to use this historical budget appropriately,” said Moulton. “I’m not going to hand them a blank check to fund reckless, unilateral wars of choice.”

After the debate concluded, and the committee voted to advance it to the House, Rogers celebrated the decision, saying that advancing the FY27 NDAA “strengthens American deterrence, and gives servicemembers the support they need to defend our nation.”

“The FY27 NDAA reflects months of oversight, hearings, member engagement, and collaboration to ensure the U.S. military remains the most capable and lethal fighting force in the world,” said Rogers. “I appreciate the bipartisan effort that went into this bill, and I look forward to advancing this legislation so we can give our warfighters the resources they need to strengthen our deterrence and defend our country.”