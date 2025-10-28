NEWSLETTERS
Election 2025: Over 500,000 Coloradans have cast ballots

By 10/28/2025 | updated 13 minutes ago
FILE PHOTO: A Denver voting station on the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm elections.  

Over 500,000 Coloradans have voted in the 2025 election so far, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 506,249 ballots have been returned. Statewide voter service and polling centers officially opened on Monday, allowing residents to register, vote, and receive assistance with their ballot in person.

It was also the last recommended day to mail in ballots to ensure they arrive in time for election day on Nov. 4.

Ballots are due Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Avatar photo
Marissa Ventrelli

Reporter

