Colorado Sen. Matt Ball receives 20 under 40 honor from Council of State Governments

By 10/28/2025 | updated 11 minutes ago
Sen. Matt Ball, D-Denver.

Colorado Senator Matt Ball was named a recipient of the Council of State Governments’ 20 Under 40 award, the organization announced Tuesday.

According to CSG, Ball, a Democrat from Denver, was selected from a group of applicants who demonstrated “excellence in engaging across differences, providing exceptional leadership, and advancing legislation that improves constituents’ lives.”

Ball was commended for his work on climate and housing policy, including bills to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and allow certain apartment complexes to have only one staircase.

“I’m honored to be recognized by the Council of State Governments with their 20 under 40 Leadership Award,” said Ball, who took office last year following the resignation of former Sen. Chris Hansen. “My leadership in areas like addressing climate change, keeping costs down for working families, and increasing access to mental health care are rooted in the needs I see in my own community. I look forward to building upon this work in the upcoming legislative session and beyond.”

A fifth-generation Coloradan, Ball previously served as an Army Ranger and continues to serve in the Army Reserves. In 2023, he was selected as Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s Director of Policy, where he helped create the city’s Roads to Recovery program for people with mental health and substance use issues.

Marissa Ventrelli

Reporter

