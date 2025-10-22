City of Lakewood moving to phone service for emergency alerts

Lakewood is cutting the sirens for mobile devices.

The city announced on Tuesday that it will be replacing the 25 outdoor warning sirens for a text and phone call service called LookoutAlert as of Dec. 31, according to a press release.

The physical sirens were installed throughout Lakewood 39 years ago and have “reached the end of their service life,” according to the Lakewood Police Department. The sirens were initially installed to warn residents who were outside of potential tornadoes.

The sirens have only been used once in the last decade during a significant hailstorm, though they were tested once a year, according to Stacie Oulton, a spokesperson with the city.

But the switchover to the new alert system isn’t just due to a lack of use over the last 10 years, Oulton said.

The sirens have met their life expectancy, making them costly to repair. Furthermore, the sound is often muffled by normal city noise and the spoken messages played can’t be understood, even when outside.

“These sirens provide only a generic alert, offering no specific information about the type or location of the emergency,” the police department said.

“In the 21st century, it’s time to use modern technology that’s already been in use for several years to warn the public of emergencies,” Oulton said. “It’s easier to understand what the emergency is when you get a text, email or phone call through LookoutAlert.”

Residents can sign up for alerts online to LookoutAlert.co or download the Smart911 app. Once signed up, you’ll get emergency alerts for severe weather, safety risks and other emergencies. Residents can also create a Safety Profile that gives 911 important details to help first responders.