Denver hosts world’s largest police conference as DPD responded to weekend protest

Denver law enforcement this week seized an opportunity to share its policing strategies with global agencies, as the city played host this year to the world’s largest police conference and as massive protests filled downtown streets.

From Saturday to Tuesday, more than 16,000 law enforcement representatives from across the world were expected to visit the Colorado Convention Center for the annual International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference.

Established in 1893, the IACP organization has more than 35,000 members representing law enforcement-oriented agencies from across 170 countries. Its conference of over 600 vendors visits new cities each year.

During IACP’s four days in Denver, police agencies were represented nationwide and from countries in South America, Africa, Europe and Asia.

The IACP conference offers exhibits and presenters for public safety professionals to learn about new strategies, police techniques, careers, technology and department resources.

A robot trained for police work showcased during the 2025 International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference on Monday, Oct. 20 in Denver, Colorado. (Noah Festenstein/Denver Gazette)

For it to be in Denver meant a great deal to its police department of 1,568 sworn officers, its police chief said.

“We’ve learned from some great people, but I think it’s also important to share what you’ve learned with others, so that they can see similar success,” Denver Police Department Chief Ron Thomas told The Denver Gazette of the city hosting IACP.

“Other communities across the world have struggled with, or are currently struggling with, things that we had struggled with,” Thomas said. “I think sharing our success and helping people understand those effective strategies.”

One of DPD’s panels explained how the department is utilizing hot spot data to establish enforcement strategies – such as the department’s “Hot Streets” program.

Denver Police Department Data Analysis Bureau Manager Kristen Jacoby (right) and Senior Data Analyst Seiji Nakatani (left) present a data-focused strategy to establish enforcement methods at a panel during the 2025 International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference on Monday, Oct. 20 in Denver, Colorado. (Noah Festenstein/Denver Gazette)

Capt. Kevin Burns of the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico, said he is excited to take what he learned in Denver back down south of the Colorado border.

“It’s so valuable to be here, so smaller agencies can see what bigger agencies have,” Burns told The Denver Gazette after one panel.

Many other panels during the conference included representation from across the world, sharing respective strategies for the cities or places the agencies serve.

Thomas, who attended much of the conference, said the department at IACP also addressed enforcement strategies for vehicle theft, violent crimes and how to police in large crowds.

During the conference, Thomas said visiting law enforcement took notice of the latest “No Kings” protest enforcement response.

On Saturday, Denver joined nationwide “No Kings” protests, when tens of thousands of people flooded downtown streets in a peaceful protest. After which, Denver police arrested a dozen people during follow-up protests and used smoke and pepper balls.

A man holds up a sign that reads “No Kings” as demonstrators walk down 15th Street in downtown Denver during the “No Kings” protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Michael Braithwaite / The Denver Gazette)

The police chief claimed protests exemplified enforcement strategies to “separate those individuals that wanted to cause harm and destruction and still deal with them with extreme level of professionalism.”

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s office agreed.

“Denver was honored to host both the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the largest No Kings protest in the state on the same weekend,” Jon Ewing, a mayor’s office spokesperson, said in an email responding to hosting IACP.

Ewing said both events represented “a demonstration of our commitment to public safety and our place as a vibrant city.”

In his IACP speech, Mayor Johnston addresses protests. He said the city “won’t tolerate people throwing bottles at police officers or lighting police cars on fire, because nobody who takes an oath and puts on a badge to defend this city deserves that.”

“In Denver,” the mayor added, “that behavior doesn’t make you a patriot, it makes you a criminal.”