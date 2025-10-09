Democrat Brittany Pettersen throws support behind Michael Bennet in Colorado’s gubernatorial primary

U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen on Thursday formally endorsed fellow Democrat Michael Bennet in Colorado’s gubernatorial primary, saying she’s counted the state’s senior senator among her “most important mentors and allies” since working on his first run for office.

Bennet is facing Attorney General Phil Weiser in next year’s Democratic primary for the office held by term-limited Gov. Jared Polis.

“I started working with Michael Bennet as an organizer for his campaign in 2010, where we beat the odds and held a Democratic Senate seat by one vote per precinct,” Pettersen said in a statement. “I continued to work alongside him supporting candidates, ballot measures and legislation that prioritized our kids and invested back in leveling the playing field for regular people like me.”

Citing one of Bennet’s guiding principles — “to ensure that someone’s ZIP code does not determine their opportunity” — Pettersen added: “He has prioritized that work at the federal level by cutting the child poverty rate in half after passing the child tax credit, and I know he will continue that fight as our next governor.”

Bennet spearheaded legislation to increase the child tax credit during the pandemic, a move credited with slashing the poverty rate among American children, though the higher credit expired during the Biden administration.

Pettersen’s endorsement means nearly all of the Democratic members of the state’s congressional delegation are supporting Bennet, including U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper and U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse and Jason Crow. Denver Democrat Diana DeGette has yet to take sides in the primary, something her campaign says she has rarely done over the years.

“I’m deeply grateful to Brittany not only for her endorsement but her unwavering commitment to Colorado,” Bennet said in a statement. “She is an inspiring leader, raising her young family with her husband Ian, while fighting hard for our communities. I’m thrilled to have her support as we work together to build a stronger, fairer Colorado.”

Pettersen, whose husband, Ian Silverii, is a top advisor to Weiser’s campaign, said in a statement that Democrats need to stay positive during what is already a hard-fought primary.

“Primaries can be grueling, and no matter who you support, we must remember that Michael and Phil are both great public servants and as Democrats we should proudly support our candidates with a positive vision that keeps us united in order to win next November and build the future our kids deserve,” she said.

Bennet’s campaign said Pettersen’s backing boosts the number of his endorsements above 180, including top legislative leaders, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and his three immediate predecessors in that office.

Weiser counts more than 100 endorsers of his own, including former Gov. Roy Romer, his campaign chair; former U.S. Sen. Tim Wirth; former U.S. Reps. Ed Perlmutter and David Skaggs; former Denver Mayor Federico Peña; former Senate Presidents Morgan Carroll, Brandon Schaffer; and former state House Speaker Terrance Carroll.

Almost 20 Republicans are running for the office, including former U.S. Rep. Greg Lopez, state Sens. Mark Baisley and Barb Kirkmeyer, state Rep. Scott Bottoms, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell, trial attorney Will McBride, missionary leader Victor Marx and former congressional candidate Joshua Griffin.

Colorado’s primary election is June 30, 2026.