Xcel appeals to state on billion-dollar energy project denied in El Paso County

Colorado’s largest utilities provider has asked the state to overrule local decisions on the $1.7 billion Colorado Power Pathway project, which was denied permits this year in El Paso and Elbert counties.

Xcel is asking the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to consider overruling local decisions on the 550-mile powerline project in the name of public interest. State statute tasks the commission with balancing local government with statewide interests and evaluating whether the denials would impede “safe, reliable and economical service to the public.”

Earlier this month, the commission denied a request from Xcel to expedite its review, which would include public hearings in the impacted counties. Commissioners agreed that the process may require the full period.

“I would emphasize that 250 days is the maximum, and we’ll endeavor where possible to beat that timeline by as much as is feasible,” said commissioner Megan Gilman.

A map of the proposed Colorado Power Pathway, a 550-mile transmission project to carry energy from solar and wind projects on the Eastern Plains. (Courtesy of El Paso County)

El Paso County commissioners unanimously denied a permit request from Xcel in July. Commissioners cited concerns about wildfire risk along the 45-mile section in eastern El Paso County. They were also skeptical about the project’s economic benefits, which would largely bring energy north to the Denver metro region.

Residents of the rural area expressed some opposition to the project, based on their dealings with Xcel. When the project first came before the county this summer, the utilities provider anticipated filing six condemnation cases out of the 64 landowners along the powerline.

Elbert County preceded El Paso in denying the same permit. Commissioners there said they were unhappy with the proposed route and with Xcel’s plans to condemn land for the project.

Xcel, under subsidiary Public Service Company of Colorado, filed complaints against both counties in district court claiming the project met statutory conditions for the permits.

“El Paso County cannot act in ways that conflict with State statute or materially impede the State’s interest,” reads the El Paso County complaint filed in August.

According to Xcel, Power Pathway will have the capacity to carry 5,500 megawatts along the high-voltage transmission lines spanning 12 counties. Some parts of the powerline are already in place or under construction.

The powerline would provide more access to solar and wind energy production on the eastern plains, part of Xcel’s efforts to meet the state’s clean energy goals.