APS and CU Denver partner to guarantee student admission

Aurora Public Schools is partnering with the University of Colorado Denver to guarantee student admission for students with a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

The partnership will guarantee APS juniors with a weighted GPA of 3.0 admission into CU Denver. Seniors will get guaranteed admission with a weighted or unweighted GPA of 3.0 when the partnership becomes official Thursday, according to a joint press release between CU Denver and APS.

Students will also have their application fees waived and get “significant support” from the university, according to the news release. The university will also coordinate fall college visits for all APS students and generate sample financial aid packages for them.

Officials from both school groups will meet Thursday to sign an agreement making the partnership official.

APS Superintendent Michael Giles called the partnership a “game changer” for students.

“Opening doors to more college and career opportunities is an integral part of our work to truly become the destination district,” Giles said. “With CU Denver’s emphasis on creating an exceptional learning environment with a diverse student population, we know this will be a great fit for many of our students.”

More than 500 APS alumni are enrolled at CU Denver, according to the news release, including Aurora Central High School graduate Becky Palacios Romero.

“I believe that this agreement will bring such a big impact for students at my alma mater since it will create a clear pathway for them to get started in their college success journey,” Palacios Romero said in the release. “It can make a really big difference for them as they navigate college decisions and transitions.”

The partnership “reflects both institutions’ commitment to expanding opportunity, advancing social mobility, and helping students and families build lasting success,” the new release said.

CU Denver Chancellor Kenneth Christensen said CU Denver has an obligation to make education work for all, adding that he is proud of the partnership.

“With the signing of this agreement, more Aurora Public Schools graduates than ever before will have access to the transformational power that a CU Denver degree makes possible,” Christensen said. “This partnership is a source of great pride for our university, aligning with our commitment to access-based investments and our pursuit to expand economic mobility.”