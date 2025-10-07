Sen. Dylan Roberts announced as finalist in national policy contest

State Sen. Dylan Roberts has been named a finalist in a national competition recognizing the work and achievements of state and local elected officials.

Roberts, a Democrat from Frisco, is one of 20 finalists in the 2025 National Ideas Challenge hosted by NewDEAL Forum, a “selective center-left network of state and local elected leaders from across the nation.”

Roberts was recognized for sponsoring a bill that allows the state treasurer to invest in Colorado Housing and Finance Authority bonds at below-market rates, supporting the financing of housing construction and mortgage loans for low- and middle-income households.

“The job of good policy is to create an environment where families and communities can thrive, and Sen. Robert’s effort to make housing more affordable through state financing mechanisms is a great example of taking an innovative, pragmatic approach to that goal, focusing on impact,” said NewDEAL Forum’s Executive Director Jonathon Dworkin.

“It is an honor to be named a finalist in the NewDEAL Forum’s Ideas Challenge on such an important issue,” Roberts said. “My goal as a legislator is to empower hardworking Coloradans to find their own success in this world which almost always starts with having an affordable place to call home. Colorado’s housing challenges are complex, and this innovative financing program will be an important effort to make it easier for more individuals and families to purchase their first home.”

Roberts was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2017 and was elected to the Senate in 2022.

Winners of the National Ideas Challenge will be announced later this month.