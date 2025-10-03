Trump administration cancels $500 million in energy grants to Colorado

The Trump administration’s recent cancellation of energy grants to 16 “blue” states will cost Colorado more than $500 million through 34 grants to companies, higher ed institutions, and the state energy office.

While the entities awarded the grants are based in Colorado, some of the projects are located in other states, including red states such as Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Wyoming and Kansas.

And for some of those grants, the cancellation comes just as the projects were on schedule to be completed this year, including several with due dates next month.

One grant, awarded by the Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstration, was to United Power. Three more were from the Grid Deployment Office. The Fossil Energy and Carbon Management office awarded the rest.

Recipients in higher education programs include Colorado State University, the Colorado School of Mines and the University of Colorado.

Energy companies, including United Power, Tri-State Generation & Transmission, and Pioneer Energy, are on the cancellation list. The Colorado Energy Office was working on two grants that were also selected.

The Tribal Energy Consortium is a clean energy initiative for 20 tribes in seven states, including Colorado’s Southern Ute and Ute Mountain tribes.

In January, the consortium was awarded $50 million from the Fossil Energy Office.

According to the Washington Examiner, the consortium is based in New Mexico, not Colorado. The grant raised eyebrows, given that the consortium’s total funding in the two previous years had never exceeded $50,000 annually.

The grant would ”empower tribal communities to reduce methane emissions on tribal-owned-and-operated marginal conventional wells and at oil and gas facilities on tribal lands,” according to the project’s description.

BKV Dcarbon High West is a for-profit, publicly-traded company based in Denver. It’s a nearly $3 million grant from the Fossil Energy office to study “barge transportation of CO2 in the Gulf Coast region” for Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Those states are all represented by Republicans in the U.S. Senate, and their House members are primarily Republican. That includes House Speaker Mike Johnson.

BKV’s website indicates that the company primarily operates in the Gulf Coast, Texas, and Pennsylvania, focusing on energy production with net-zero emissions.

While Tri-State Generation and Transmission is based in Westminster, its 45 member co-ops are in four states: Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and Kansas.

The project, funded by the Grid Deployment Office, which was initially funded in 2023 for a total of $26.8 million, was to “enhance the U.S. power grid’s ability to deliver reliable, affordable and cleaner energy” in the four states served by Tri-State.

Many of the grants had match requirements; Tri-State had done a two-for-one match for its DOE grant.

Tri-State said in 2023 that the program includes “support in rural communities for home weatherization, electrification and energy efficiency rebates, commercial and industrial energy efficiency improvements, community solar projects and electric vehicle charging.”

In addition, “the benefits target low-income and energy-burdened rural communities while supporting Tri-State’s goals for emissions reductions.”

TDA Research, based in Wheat Ridge, was awarded two grants from the Department of Energy, including a contract for a pilot program to evaluate a carbon capture system, worth up to $49 million. The project is located in Wyoming; the initial grant was for $3 million with a completion date of 2027.

A second grant of $2.5 million was for a project that started in 2022 with a completion date of next month.

The Colorado School of Mines project, based in Pueblo, aims to develop commercial sequestration of CO2. The project began last year with a completion date of 2027, and it is expected to receive $32.6 million in federal funding out of a total cost of more than $40 million.

The project would have developed a large storage site capable of holding at least 50 million tons of CO2 over a 30-year period.

The Colorado Energy Office, in a statement Thursday, said, “Colorado is proud to lead the nation in clean energy, and consumers in our state continue to choose low-cost renewable energy and clean, reliable technologies. We cannot allow China to surpass our country in these sectors. While we have not formally received any official federal notices of termination, we understand that two Colorado projects that total $5 million are on DOE’s list, which specifically targets states where a majority of Americans cast their votes in favor of the Democratic nominee for President. This clearly politically motivated targeting of grants by the Administration will balloon energy costs, threaten grid reliability, increase pollution, and create instability in our business community.”

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Denver, also weighed in on the cancellations on Friday.

“Colorado is home to businesses, rural electric cooperatives, and world-class research institutions that are leading our country’s energy transition,” the senator’s statement said.

“Since taking office, [DOE] Secretary [Chris] Wright has repeatedly failed to uphold his commitment to protect Colorado’s interests. The cancellation of these critical investments is the most recent example of Wright’s lack of support for his home state and flies in the face of the vision he claims to embrace of abundant, reliable, and affordable energy. These projects span those supporting basic energy infrastructure modernization, battery storage, and oil and gas equipment upgrades. Now, we risk rising energy prices, abandoning cutting-edge research, and losing critical expertise in our state.”

Bennet added that “Secretary Wright’s disregard for Colorado’s interests is irreconcilable with my own commitment to Colorado. It is clear that his priority is to serve the political agenda of President Trump, not the interests of our state or the American West.”

Bennet serves on the Senate’s Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, and on a related subcommittee on rural development and energy.