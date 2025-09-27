CO PO Calendar | Sept. 29-Oct. 4

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, SEPT. 29

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting

TUESDAY, SEPT. 30

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee, 6-7:15 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to join the meeting

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 1

(D) Huerfano County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 220 Russell St., Walsenburg

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Book Club, 6-7:30 p.m., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Evergreen Area Republican Club, 6-8:30 p.m., 1802 Bergen Pkwy., Evergreen

(L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver

(D) Boudler County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact longmontareadems@gmail.com for more information

(R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: LDD Evening Reception, 6:30-9 p.m., 9195 E. Mineral Ave., Centennial, purchase tickets at https://arapahoerepublicans.org/event/lincoln-day-dinner/

THURSDAY, OCT. 2

(D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally, 5-8 p.m., 1571 Ogden Rd., Montrose

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Pol-Ed Article Reading, 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/4046576716 to join the meeting

(R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2376 15th St., Denver

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar to join the meeting

(D) Alamosa County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., Hwy. 17 South., Alamosa

(R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., visit http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation to join the meeting

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 7:30-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82848768772 to join the meeting

FRIDAY, OCT. 3

(R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver

(D) Weld County Democratic Party: Dems in Action, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Greeley

(R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 First Friday Oktoberfest, 5-8 p.m., 2625 Curtis St., #1, Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Trans Rights Working Group, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 to join the meeting

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, OCT. 4

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Bylaws Committee Meeting, 7:30-10 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information

(D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., contact 303-428-5206 for more information

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Meeting, 10-11 a.m., 4115 W. 38th Ave., Denver

(L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver

(D) Weld County Democratic Party: Court House Steps—Stand Up! Speak Up! Take Action!, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 901 9th Ave., Greeley

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84489800250 to join the meeting

Town Hall: Aurora Legislators, 10:15-11:30 a.m,. visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

Colorado Black Women for Political Action: Annual Luncheon w/ Symone Townsend, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 1550 Court Pl., Denver, purchase tickets at https://spotlightcolorado.com/online_sales/rsvp_ticket_purchasebt.cfm?rsvpid=18753

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Reform or Revolution Book Club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

(D) Park County Democratic Party: Annual FUNdraiser & Mixer, 1-4 p.m., 411 US Hwy. 285, FairPlay, purchase tickets at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/fundraiser2025

SUNDAY, OCT. 5