Xcel Energy to pay $640 million in settlement related to Marshall Fire

In December of 2021, the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 buildings in Colorado’s Louisville, Superior, and unincorporated Boulder County. Nearly four years later, a settlement involving Xcel Energy has been reached.

The Denver Gazette’s Michael Braithwaite reports that Xcel Energy will pay “north of $640 million to resolve all the pending litigation,” with $350 million of that to be funded by the organization’s insurance.

Xcel holds steadfast in their statement that their equipment did not cause or contribute to the fire, not admitting any wrongdoing, fault, or negligence.

