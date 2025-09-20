NEWSLETTERS
Jury awards $205M to family of girl killed on amusement park ride

By 09/20/2025 | updated 2 days ago
Estifanos family (Credit: Dan Caplis)

DENVER — A Colorado jury has awarded more than $200 million to the family of a 6-year-old girl who died after falling from a ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, according to the family’s attorney.

The family of Wongel Estifanos filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Glenwood Caverns Holdings in October 2021 after Wongel died from blunt force injuries sustained in a fall from the Haunted Mine Drop ride on Sept. 5 of that year.

A state investigation found that Wongel was not properly buckled and, in fact, was sitting on the seatbelt. It concluded the fatality was the result of “multiple” operator errors.

The Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety’s amusement rides and devices program fined the park $68,000 and ordered the Haunted Mine Drop ride to remain padlocked until it was re-inspected and employees could be properly trained to operate it.

No criminal charges were filed in the case after the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office decided there was not a reasonable likelihood of success at trial.

For more on this and other stories visit our partners at 9News.com

Jim Bates

Reporter

