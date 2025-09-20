Colorado Republicans choose Caldwell to succeed Pugliese as House minority leader

The Colorado House Republican caucus on Saturday chose Rep. Jarvis Caldwell of Monument as its next minority leader.

Caldwell succeeds former Rep. Rose Pugliese of Colorado Springs, who resigned on Sept. 15.

Caldwell won 12 out of the 20 votes cast. Two other nominees – Reps. Ken DeGraaf of Colorado Springs and Larry Don Suckla of Cortez, both received four votes each.

The caucus meeting showed the angst over what happened in the recent special session is far from over.

Caldwell began by thanking Pugliese for her leadership.

But “we’re in a moment we may never see again,” he told the caucus.

This is a turning point in the state of Colorado, Caldwell said, with Democratic approval ratings underwater and Democrats in the House auditing each other.

That’s a reference to a recently ordered audit by House Speaker Julie McCluskie on caucus funds.

Caldwell added that the state is in a budget crisis, crime is at an all-time high, and costs are unaffordable, and then added to that is what happened to conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk, who was murdered in Utah last week.

He said he’s been to churches and meetings with young Republicans over the last week, and they’re asking how to get involved.

The next minority leader will have to capture that momentum and bring organizations together – churches, state agencies, county GOP parties – across the state “if we want any chance” of regaining seats in the House.

Caldwell said he believes he can capture that momentum, but “I can’t do it alone. I need your help to do this.”

“Let’s move on in unity and focus on the real problem,” which is beating the Democrats in the next election cycle and getting wins on the House floor.

Like Caldwell, Sucka is in his first year in the House. But he also had strong words for House Democrats and House Majority Leader Rep. Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge.

He began by noting his experience as a county commissioner and as a leader in his community. His theory was always to do what was right.

Suckla said he believes he can unify the caucus, echoing Caldwell’s assertion that it is at a turning point.

But “we are at a point where we just watched Monica Duran on the very end of the session degrade us all, and we didn’t do anything about it.”

That was a reference to the Aug. 26 resolution offered by Duran and Assistant Majority Leader Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, condemning former Rep. Ryan Armagost of Berthoud for taking a photo of Rep. Yara Zokaie, D-Fort Collins and circulating it among the caucus. That led to crude remarks and, later, to a post on a conservative social media account on X that also drew crude comments. Zokaie said she and her children received threats as a result of that posting.

The vote to condemn Armagost passed 59-2, which included “yes” votes from 19 of the caucus’s 21 members. Armagost did not attend the special session and had resigned on Aug. 21.

“We voted wrong on that,” Suckla said. “We should have stood our ground,” and said that the picture was taken in a public place. “We threw those four members that made comments under the bus,” he added.

Suckla also said he wants every member to be involved and with the same “airtime…I don’t want anybody standing behind me. I want them standing beside me.”

Suckla noted his daughter held a young Republicans meeting in southwest Colorado, and those young people are the future. Republicans must show they’ve got backbone “and we’re going to stand up to Monica Duran and the rest of them,” claiming House Democrats are laughing at the Republicans.

“It’s time to come from a position of strength and not weakness,” he said.

He noted his military experience as a squadron leader in the Air Force, DeGraaf said the caucus needs to capitalize on everyone’s strengths.

His strength is tapping into the grassroots, and that includes his support on social media, DeGraaf said. “I’m not afraid to go to the grassroots, and I’m not afraid to talk to the people one-on-one on social media.”

DeGraaf said he believes he’s in the best position to mobilize people, including young Republicans. There are a lot of engaged people out there, and they are looking to see what the Republicans can do. They’re tired of the infighting, the backroom deals and money passing from one hand to the other, he explained.

As for Duran, DeGraaf said he’s stood up to her and has had a good relationship with the Democratic caucus.

DeGraaf was one of the two Republicans who voted no on resolution against Armagost.

In an interview with Colorado Politics after the election, Caldwell said he will lean on Assistant Minority Leader Ty Winter of Trinidad, who did not compete for the top leadership position.

As to his relationship with Duran and the Democrats, Caldwell said Republicans are always willing to come to the table, “but we want to be taken seriously” and to work on solutions for Colorado.

He said he has had a cordial relationship with Duran, but that he will advocate very strongly for his caucus and their constituents.

“We’ll come together where we can on solutions,” he added.

Duran and House Speaker Julie McCluskie, in a statement issued moments after the election, congratulated Caldwell on his election.

“Stepping up to run for a leadership position is a commendable act of service, and our doors are always open,” the joint statement said.

While the statement said they expect to disagree on many issues, Duran and McCluskie stressed that “we always seek common ground where possible, and we look forward to working together to foster a respectful environment to do the people’s work in the House.”