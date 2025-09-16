Evergreen High School shooter fired 20 rounds, police say

The Evergreen High School shooter fired off approximately 20 rounds from a revolver inside and outside of the school, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, with alleged shooter Desmond Holly, 16, entering the school and firing at students, eventually critically injuring two students — one outside of the school and one inside. Holly eventually shot and killed himself.

Both of the victims remain in critical condition. One of the victims was identified as Matthew Silverstone, who had just turned 18 the day before the shooting.

The whole event lasted nine minutes, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Holly allegedly entered the school with a revolver and fired and reloaded “on and on and on,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jacki Kelley said at a news conference last week.

“The suspect’s gun was fired a lot,” Kelley said, adding that it is lucky more students were not injured.

It’s still unknown how Holly got the gun or what his motives were behind the shooting.

The sheriff’s office claimed Holly was “radicalized by an extremist group,” though they did not release details about the group or its ideals.

According to reporting from The Denver Gazette’s news partner, 9News, the Anti-Defamation League (a group that monitors hate speech and extremism) alerted the FBI in July to disturbing internet posts and activity that have now been tied to Holly.

The teen had also posted messages online “emulating” the two killers who murdered a dozen students and a teacher – and wounded more than 20 others – at Columbine High School in Jefferson County in April 1999.

Roughly an hour before last Wednesday’s attack in Evergreen, the gunman posted a photograph of a .38-caliber revolver on his X account.

The sheriff’s office said its heart goes out to the community and it is “deeply grateful for the courage and calm shown by Evergreen High School students, teachers and staff. Their training, quick thinking and resilience helped prevent an even greater tragedy.”

The school is set to reopen next week, barring investigations. A fulltime school resource officer (SRO) will be staffed at the school going forward.

Initially, the school had a fulltime SRO, but she was on medical leave at the time of the shooting. A part-time SRO was on staff, but was attending to another incident at the time — an issue that has raised questions and ire throughout the community.

Community raises over $100K for victims

Through two separate fundraisers, the Evergreen community has raised around $105,000 in relief funds for the two victims and families involved in the shooting.

The Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) — a nonprofit formed in 2018 by a group of victim advocates and community leaders — began collecting donations on Sept. 12 to provide to families in need in response to the shooting.

As of Tuesday, the fundraiser has collected over $18,000.

“Donations will be distributed through CHF’s community partners. We are working closely with state and local victim assistance organizations to determine how best to support those impacted by this tragedy, both now and in the weeks and months ahead,” the organization said on the fundraiser page.

A personal GoFundMe started by Silverstone’s parents has already raised over $86,000 in two days.

The parents said Silverstone is still in “critical condition, facing multiple surgeries and a long road to recovery.”

All of the proceeds will go to a medical trust created by the family, according to the page.

The status and name of the second victim have not been released at this time.