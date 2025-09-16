Land use reform gains traction as housing solution for older adults

Land use reform is emerging as a popular solution to the nation’s housing crisis, especially among older adults, according to a recent study by AARP and Pew.

More than 70% of respondents aged 50 and over said they want to stay in their communities as they age, commonly referred to as aging in place. The number of Americans age 65 and older increased 34% from 2012 to 2022, and seniors are expected to make up 20% of the country’s population by 2030.

In Colorado, those numbers are even more striking: between 2010 and 2020, the number of people 65 and over in the state grew at the nation’s second-fastest pace, falling only behind Alaska. Over the next decade, this population is projected to increase by 36%, equaling about 317,000 older adults. In 2023, the state’s older population equaled nearly a million residents statewide. Read more about Colorado’s aging population here.

In a release announcing the AARP study, Gov. Jared Polis highlighted several policies state lawmakers have passed in recent years to accommodate the state’s housing crisis, which include land use and zoning reform measures like 2024’s House Bill 1313, which created a new category of local government known as a “transit-oriented community” and House Bill 1152, which loosened restrictions around building accessory dwelling units, also known as ADUs or mother-in-law suites.

“Colorado is the best state in the nation to live out your golden years,” Polis said. “This study shows that housing reforms we have already taken here in Colorado are broadly popular, will help increase housing supply, and help address the housing challenges faced by older Coloradans. I am proud of our nation-leading work, and I look forward to continuing these efforts to build more housing now, save Coloradans money, and increase options allowing Coloradans of all ages to live where we want.”

According to the study, 82% of respondents said they support allowing more housing to be built near transit and job centers, such as in transit-oriented communities.

An additional 66% said they support allowing accessory dwelling units to be built over garages and in backyards.

Nearly 80% of respondents said they support allowing dorms and affordable housing to be built on college or church land. During the 2025 session, Democratic legislators unsuccessfully attempted to pass a bill requiring local governments to allow for the construction of housing on property owned by faith-based organizations, school districts, or colleges and universities.

Thelma Grimes contributed to this story.