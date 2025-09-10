Construction company announces Aurora headquarters, adding 1,700 jobs

Colorado-born construction and building services company RK Industries will expand to Aurora, bringing more than 1,700 new jobs as its headquarters takes root in the city

Gov. Jared Polis, the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade and the Aurora Economic Development Council announced the company’s expansion Wednesday.

RK Industries — a construction, manufacturing, advanced fabrication and building services solutions company born in Colorado — will add a 154,488-square-foot facility that will house its headquarters and four of its eight businesses, according to a news release about the expansion Wednesday.

The AEDC, OEDIT, City of Aurora and Adams County have been working on the expansion for more than two years, efforts that included site selection, incentive negotiations and workforce development strategies.

“Colorado is the best place to work and play,” Polis said in the release. “We are thrilled to see RK Industries expand in Colorado, which helps grow our state’s thriving advanced manufacturing industry and create 1,786 good-paying jobs for Coloradans.”

The 1,786 added jobs will come over the next eight years, CEO of RK Industries Jon Kinning said. The expansion is projected to add the highest number of jobs of any company approved for a Job Growth Incentive Tax Credit.

“Relocating our headquarters to Aurora isn’t just about expanding our footprint in Colorado, it’s about expanding opportunities,” Kinning said, adding that they are “investing heavily” in workforce training and strengthening communities where employees live and work.

Currently, two RK Industries facilities are already in Aurora, and the company has a factory Henderson, Adams County. Almost half of the company’s workforce already lives in Aurora, the press release said.

The company chose Colorado for its existing strong roots in the state and its “robust advanced manufacturing sector,” according to the press release.

RK Industries also has an accredited apprenticeship program for seven different skilled trades, including electrical, plumbing, welding and HVAC services. This will help address the growing shortage of skilled labor in Colorado, the release said.

“Aurora is proud to welcome RK Industries’ headquarters,” Aurora City Manager Jason Batchelor said. “With so many of their employees already calling Aurora home, this is the perfect fit for RK Industries and our community.”

RK Industries choosing Aurora “demonstrates both confidence in the city’s future and the strength of Colorado’s construction and advanced manufacturing sector,” the press release said.

Outside of the Denver area, RK industries has operations in Eagle-Vail, Phoenix, Albuquerque, Salt Lake City, Cheyenne and Dallas. They operate eight industries, including RK Industries, RK Mechanical, RK Steel, RK Electrical, RK Mission Critical, RK Energy, RK Water and RK Service.

This story is developing and will be updated.