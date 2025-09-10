At least 3 students shot at Evergreen High School Wednesday afternoon

At least three students were critically injured in a shooting at Evergreen High School on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police could not say whether the suspect was a student or yet in custody on Wednesday afternoon. They also could not confirm the extent of the injuries the victims suffered, but did note on social media that the victims were en route to the hospital. Later reports showed the three victims were critically injured.

St. Anthony’s Hospital confirmed they have three patients from the shooting who are in critical condition.

Hundreds of parents lined up at Bergen Meadow Elementary to pick up their Evergreen High School student after a shooting left three critically injured. (Stephen Swofford/Denver Gazette)

Kevin Cullinan, CEO at CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital, said all three are “minors who came from Evergreen High School” and that all three were in critical condition.

Jacki Kelley, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said about 2:50 p.m. one of the three at the hospital is the suspected shooter, and that the school is now cleared. There was one other minor injury, but she had no other details.

She said the calls came in around 12:30 p.m.

Kelley added that more than 100 officers from multiple jurisdictions reported to the school after receiving “a lot” of calls from multiple students at the school.

The sheriff’s office investigators suspect the shooter used a handgun, according to Kelley. All three were students.

No shelter-in-place has been issued to the community, but Kelley said police cleared the school around 2 p.m., after checking every classroom.

The FBI in on the scene and “supporting local authorities,” according to a post on X by Director Kash Patel.

Jefferson County communications first reported the shooting just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday on social media, saying there were reports of an active shooter in the area of the school.

Jeffco Public Schools officials later confirmed the shooting happened outside the school and the building in an email to parents.

The account later noted that the reunification location for the school is Bergen Meadow Elementary School, located at 1928 Hiwan Dr. That location was changed from Wilmot Elementary School.

Anyone involved with the high school is asked not to go directly to it as the school is still an active scene. Hundreds of parents began lining up at Bergen to pick up their students about 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

“This is the scariest thing that could happen. We always say not again, but here we are,” Kelley said.

“I am closely monitoring the situation at Evergreen High School, and am getting live updates. State Troopers are supporting local law enforcement in responding to this situation. Students should be able to attend school safely and without fear across our state and nation. We are all praying for the victims and the entire community,”said Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

Evergreen High School opened in 1944 and is located on Buffalo Park Road, southwest of the city. The school had 931 students in the 2023-2024 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

There have been five school shootings in Colorado since the 1999 Columbine High School shooting shocked the country.

There was a hostage situation and shooting at Platte Canyon High School in 2006, where Duane Roger Morrison shot and killed Emily Keyes.

In 2010, Bruco Eastwood shot and injured two students at Deer Creek Middle School.

An eighteen-year-old student, Karl Pierson, entered Arapahoe High School in 2012 with Molotov cocktails and a shotgun. He shot one student before killing himself.

The most recent shooting was the 2019 STEM School shooting in Highlands Ranch, where nine students were shot and one was killed by Devon Erickson, a student who was later convicted on 46 counts, including first-degree murder.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Denver Gazette reporter Sage Kelley contributed to this report.