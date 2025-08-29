Pueblo County coroner resigns, suffered cardiac event after bodies found

Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter has submitted a resignation letter with an effective date of Tuesday, according to the letter dated on Thursday posted by Gazette news partner KOAA.

Cotter has been under investigation since an inspection by the Department of Regulatory Agencies found his business, Davis Mortuary, had improperly stored 24 bodies and other remains in a secret room.

The letter stated that after the discovery on Aug. 20, Cotter was hospitalized for a cardiac event.

“He offers this resignation as a final act of public service, thus allowing the Coroner’s Office to continue its superb service to the people of this community — a public that Mr. Cotter holds dear,” the resignation letter from Cotter’s legal counsel stated.

Cotter was elected three times to the office of Pueblo County coroner and could have served through 2026.

The Pueblo County Board of Commissioners stated in a post on social media Thursday that they are aware of the letter and will work diligently to fill the vacancy. They said county services will continue without interruption.

Cotter will provide a letter with his signature to the Board of Commissioners when he is able, according to the resignation letter.

On Tuesday, the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office received a notice of intent to circulate a recall petition for Cotter. Earlier on Thursday, the office estimated a recall process for Cotter would cost the county $480,200, according to a news release from the office.

Victims of the incident can use the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s victim assistance hotline can be reached at 719-257-3359, and the agency is encouraging those who sought services from Davis Mortuary to fill out its questionnaire. Information can also be sent to CBITips@state.co.us.

Those who had a preneed funeral contract impacted by the incident can fill out the bureau’s consumer request for assistance form.