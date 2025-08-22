Davis Mortuary investigation: Polis asks for coroner’s resignation, declares disaster emergency

PUEBLO – Gov. Jared Polis on Friday called on Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter to resign immediately amid a multi-agency criminal investigation that’s underway after state inspectors found “around 20” decomposing bodies hidden inside a private funeral home owned by Cotter during an annual inspection.

Polis also declared a disaster emergency to mobilize state resources to respond to the incident, and protect public health and safety, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The declaration also encourages Pueblo County to seek, and other counties to provide, support for the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office operations and the ongoing mitigation and investigation of Davis Mortuary.

“I’m sickened for the families of the loved ones who are impacted by this unacceptable misconduct,” Polis stated in the news release. “It is clear public trust has been lost and Mr. Cotter must resign as the Pueblo County Coroner immediately.

“He should be investigated and if warranted, prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. No one should ever have to wonder if their loved one is being taken care of with dignity and respect after they’ve passed, and Mr. Cotter must be held to account for his actions.”

Criminal investigation begins after ‘around 20’ decomposing bodies found in funeral home owned by Pueblo County coroner

Davis Mortuary, 128 Broadway Ave. in Pueblo, is under summary suspension after inspectors entered the business and noticed a “strong odor of decomposition” and a door hidden by a cardboard display during a mandatory annual inspection Wednesday, according to a statement from the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA).

Officials say the inspectors saw “around 20 or so” bodies in various stages of decomposition. Brian Cotter, 64, who co-owns the mortuary with his brother, Chris, allegedly told inspectors that the bodies were awaiting cremation and that some of them had been in the room for about 15 years.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation scheduled a news conference for updates at 1 p.m. Friday.

DORA Division of Professions and Occupations Director Sam Delp said the official number of bodies has yet to be determined. According to Delp, state inspectors could see the bodies from the doorway, but did not step inside the room Wednesday. Law enforcement officials were notified immediately. A search warrant of the property was executed Thursday.

In addition to the discovered bodies, Cotter allegedly admitted to investigators that he “may” have issued next-of-kin fake cremains, according to the state agency.