Aurora City Council considers stricter food truck regulations

The Aurora City Council is considering passing laws to limit the number of food trucks on properties in the city and how and when they operate.

Councilmember Angela Lawson, who sponsored the ordinance, said she understands the importance of food trucks but has seen compliance issues and overcrowding.

To address the issues, city staff are recommending code changes that would limit the number of food trucks that can operate in a given area and how long they can stay without leaving to properly dump wastewater.

The area at Hampden Avenue and Chambers Road is a major concern, Lawson said, adding that the number of food trucks in the area makes it difficult to get into and out of the shopping plaza.

Other concerns shared by both Lawson and city staff include illegal dumping, overcrowding and food safety.

After discussion Monday night, councilmembers decided to wait to move forward with specific code changes pending more information from staff at the next study session.

Food trucks are beneficial to Aurora in creating placemaking and community gathering areas, bringing in tax revenue and helping small businesses get started, Erik Gates from Aurora’s planning department said Monday.

However, the food trucks need to operate legally and with respect for surrounding communities, he added.

Current city code does not clarify the definition of food trucks or where they can be stored when they aren’t operating.

Trevor Vaughn from licensing said they have seen a lot of food trucks stay in one place for a long time, meaning they are not properly going to commissaries to dump wastewater at night.

The proposed code changes would require food trucks to leave the area at certain intervals to encourage them to dump their waste properly. The specific intervals will be discussed at the next study session.

Staff also recommended a code change that would limit the hours of operation and require that food trucks be attended at all times when in operation.

Currently, food trucks can start operating at 7 a.m. Councilmembers discussed altering the start time to be earlier for construction sites and food deserts but did not land on specific timing rules.

The code changes would add a storage requirement, stating that all mobile food trucks have to be moved to a storage location when not in use and the definition of where they can be stored is in discussion.

Finally, the code as currently written would limit the density of food trucks, allowing one per 15,000 square feet of space up to a maximum of five. Lots smaller than that can have one food truck.

Several councilmembers expressed concern about that distance and will discuss other options at the next study session.

Ward II Councilmember Amy Wiles said she had a lot of reservations about the code changes, especially in her ward, which is largely a food desert.

“I worry that we’re putting a lot of regulations on these small businesses that are mostly minority-owned. They’re really trying to get their food in the door and support their families,” Wiles said.