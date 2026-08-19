Trump has a 96% endorsement success rate. Here are the Republicans he’s backed who have lost

President Donald Trump’s 2026 primary endorsement success rate remains staggeringly high, but the president has seen a growing number of losses stack up in recent weeks.

According to Ballotpedia, Trump has endorsed in 313 U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and state primary races this cycle, posting a 96% win rate so far. The figures outpace his numbers across the past two midterm cycles in terms of both total endorsements and success rate.

Still, following two losses in Florida and one in Wyoming Tuesday night, Trump’s total losses this cycle have jumped to 12.

Here is every Trump-endorsed candidate that lost a primary in 2026:

Phil Berger, who ran for North Carolina’s 26th state Senate District.

Bruce Borders, an Indiana State House Representative, who ran for reelection.

Megan Degenfelder, who ran for Wyoming governor.

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette (R-SC), who ran for South Carolina governor.

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA), who ran for Iowa governor.

Amir Hassan, who ran for the House in Michigan’s 8th Congressional District.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R-GA), who ran for Georgia governor.

Catalina Lauf, who ran for the House in Florida’s 19th Congressional District.

Sid Miller, Texas Agriculture Commissioner, who ran for reelection.

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL), who ran for reelection.

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), who ran for reelection.

Brenda Wilson, who ran for a state Senate seat in Indiana’s 38th state Senate District.

As of Tuesday, Trump’s 12 losses in 2026 fall six short of his combined total for the 2018 and 2022 cycles. Nine of the 12 losses have occurred in the past three weeks amid the ongoing war in Iran and lingering inflation. Some political analysts have suggested the trend is a sign of the president’s waning influence over the party.

“There are clearly some races where Trump just does not have the juice,” said Matthew Dallek, a political historian at George Washington University. “He doesn’t have the cachet to pull his candidate over the finish line.”

It’s worth noting that the president has sought to minimize his losses in certain races by either endorsing multiple candidates or later endorsing the winning candidate for the general election.

He did just that on Wednesday, writing that he had previously urged the scandal-plagued Mills, whom he described on Truth Social as a “friend,” to drop out of the race, before endorsing the challenger Ryan Elijah ahead of November.

“[Mills] wouldn’t listen. He thought he could win, so who can blame him? Trump wrote. “We now have a great candidate, Ryan Elijah, running in his place! Ryan stands for EVERYTHING MAGA, and is respected by ALL. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

And Trump isn’t the only leader suffering losses this primary cycle. Democrats have also seen incumbent leaders backed by the establishment taken down in their primaries by an insurgent socialist movement.

“Endorsements from higher-ups in the political ecosystem, I think they can be very important for insider networking and fundraising,” Christopher Nicholas, a veteran Republican political consultant, told the Washington Examiner. “But their utility with rank-and-file voters is waning.”