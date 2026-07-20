Newest Front Range Passenger Rail plan includes second Colorado Springs station

The latest plan for a passenger train connecting the Colorado Front Range will have two stops in Colorado Springs, not just one.

According to Front Range Passenger Rail District General Manager Sal Pace, expanding passenger train service – dubbed the Colorado Connector or “CoCo” – will include both reviving the downtown station and adding a stop in the northern part of the city. He said the district was having “conversations” with the Air Force Academy, but the second location was still up in the air.

“There’s a substantial number of potential riders on the north end of Colorado Springs,” he said.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade said in a statement Monday that the city has “worked closely” with the district to achieve its priorities. A second station, he wrote, was among them.

“That is a significant improvement because it better reflects where residents live and how they travel, while strengthening access to the entire system,” the statement read.

In the latest draft plan, passenger service in Colorado Springs could launch as early as 2032. The district says it will debut its starter line between Denver and Fort Collins by 2029.

The starter service is partly funded by the Denver Regional Transportation District, which has already set aside $156 million in tax funding for the $332 million project. A phase 2 expansion to the south will require voters along the planned line to approve a separate tax increase.

If district board members refer a ballot measure based on the new plan in August, Pace said a 0.333% sales tax could be going to voters this fall. Building CoCo to full service, from Pueblo to Fort Collins, is estimated to cost $1.7 billion.

The proposed Colorado Connector line. (Courtesy of the Front Range Passenger Rail District)

In addition to a second station, the latest service plan has some smaller modifications for Colorado Springs. The downtown platform has moved to the east side of the tracks, adjacent to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

Local return funding for Colorado Springs to expand its public transit connections and infrastructure around the station has also increased. According to Mobolade’s statement, planned funding for Colorado Springs initially started at $3.5 million per year. The newest plan has the city receiving $6.6 million annually over 25 years.

“That better reflects Colorado Springs’ population, our regional significance, and helps ensure local dollars can support station access and other transportation improvements here in our community,” the statement read.

While the passenger rail program will require stations and upgrades, the trains will run on existing track currently used for commercial freight. According to district documents, a Colorado Connector trip from downtown Colorado Springs to Denver will take about an hour and 30 minutes to an hour and 50 minutes.

The district is currently on the plan on its website.

Mobolade wrote that recent changes meant project managers were listening to Colorado Springs.

“There is still work ahead, and ultimately, the funding decision belongs to the voters. I will work to ensure Colorado Springs’ interests are represented throughout this process,” the statement read.