New survey finds Colorado voters in the 8th Congressional District back more federal AI regulations

A majority of both Democrats and Republicans in one of Colorado’s most competitive congressional districts say they support federal regulations on artificial intelligence, according to a recent survey by the University of Maryland’s Program for Public Consultation (PPC).

Members of both major parties residing in the state’s 8th Congressional District were asked their opinions on AI regulation as part of a nationwide survey of voters in the country’s most competitive districts.

“We’re surveying to determine how much common ground there is in Colorado’s most competitive congressional district, and other battleground states and districts,” said PPC director Steven Kull. “In this first survey, it is clear there is broad agreement among Democrats and Republicans that the federal government should play an active role in regulating artificial intelligence.”

According to the survey, 80% of Democrats and 84% of Republicans said they supported creating a new federal agency to “monitor new AI programs and try to anticipate potential problems, define best practices for developing and using AI programs, make policy recommendations, and enforce regulations.” The same percentage also said they believed new AI programs should pass a government-designed test before being released to the public.

Further, 71% of Democrats and 72% of Republicans said they believed the government should be allowed to audit AI programs already in use.

Respondents were also asked about deepfakes — images or videos in which a person’s face, body or voice has been altered using artificial intelligence. An estimated 89% of respondents in both parties said any publicly distributed deepfake should carry a label stating that it isn’t real and was generated by AI.

The same percentage also said they believe political campaigns should be prohibited from using deepfakes in their campaign advertisements. A Colorado law passed in 2024 does just that, while also allowing candidates who were the subject of an undisclosed deepfake to sue for damages.

Colorado has been a leader in artificial intelligence since passing the landmark Senate Bill 205 in 2024, and its successor, this year’s Senate Bill 189.

Under the bill, developers of “automated decision-making technology”— defined as technology that processes personal data and uses computation to generate output to make, guide, or assist in a decision, judgment, or determination concerning an individual — to disclose its intended use to deployers and users. The bill also requires developers to notify deployers of the categories of training data, known limitations, and instructions for appropriate use and human review.

The legislation includes user disclosure requirements. Under the measure, if a consumer alleges that the automated decision-making was used to make a consequential decision resulting in an “adverse outcome,” deployers would be required to provide a description of the role the technology played in influencing that decision.

The bill also grants consumers the right to request personal data, to have incorrect data used in automated decision-making corrected, and to request “meaningful human review” following a “consequential decision” resulting in an adverse outcome.

Congress has yet to pass a comprehensive artificial intelligence policy at the federal level, though President Donald Trump issued an executive order in December which in part directs the U.S. Attorney General to establish an AI Litigation Task Force to challenge states’ artificial intelligence laws that “unconstitutionally regulate interstate commerce, preempted by existing Federal regulations, or are otherwise unlawful in the Attorney General’s judgment.” The order also prohibits states with regulations deemed to be in conflict with the administration’s agenda from receiving Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) funding, which provides funding for high-speed internet access in underserved communities.

In March, the Trump administration unveiled its national policy framework for artificial intelligence, which includes policy directions in seven areas, including intellectual property, free speech, and preempting state laws.

Colorado Politics contacted CD8’s current Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans and his general‑election opponent, Democratic state Rep. Manny Rutinel for comment.