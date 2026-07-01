Is the GOP race for Colorado governor heading into mandatory recount territory?

Not yet — not until the race tightens further as election officials tally more votes.

The race for governor in the Republican primary between state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer and ministry leader Victor Marx tightened on Tuesday night to roughly 1,400 votes, but whether a mandatory recount is triggered will depend on whether the margins shrink more.

The eventual Republican nominee will face Attorney General Phil Weiser, who defeated U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet in the Democratic primary.

Kirkmeyer’s edge over Marx shrank from about 8,000 votes, or 1 percentage point, to just shy of 1,400 in the latest tally out of some 466,000 votes cast in her party’s gubernatorial contest. State lawmaker Scott Bottoms remained in distant third.

Colorado law mandates a recount when the difference between the two top vote-getters is 0.5% or less of the highest vote count.

The latest tally puts Kirkmeyer’s lead — 1,356 to be exact — at 0.74% of the highest vote. That currently sits outside the mandatory recount requirements, though the gap between her and Marx has been tightening as more ballots are counted.

At current numbers, the gap between her and Marx would need to be 931 votes for the recount threshold to be met.

Election officials are expected to count more ballots on Wednesday.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx greets his supporters Tuesday, June 30, 2026, during a Colorado primary election watch party at Spruce Mountain Ranch in Larkspur, Colo. (Christian Murdock, The Gazette)

The GOP primary has played out as a battle between insiders and outsiders for control of a party that hasn’t enjoyed a statewide win in the last decade.

Kirkmeyer, who has held public office off and on since the 1990s, is in her second term in the legislature, representing a district centered on Brighton. She previously served as a Weld County commissioner and oversaw a state agency under Republican Gov. Bill Owens in the early years of the century.

Endorsed by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, the state’s senior Republican elected official, Marx burst on the scene last fall and has cut an unconventional path since. Following a childhood marked by abuse and instability, Marx enlisted in the Marine Corps and later founded Colorado Springs-based All Things Possible Ministries, which has raised millions of dollars to pursue international humanitarian missions.

Colorado state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, a member of the state’s Joint Budget Committee, on Jan. 25, 2024, in Fort Lupton. Kirkmeyer is leading her party’s race for governor this year. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Bottoms, a state representative from Colorado Springs, is a pastor at an Assemblies of God church and vowed to be an “uncompromising conservative,” echoing his record in the legislature.

Heading into the primary, both Kirkmeyer and Bottoms said they wouldn’t support Marx if he won the nomination, calling him unfit for office and a “con man,” respectively. Marx, for his part, has said he will back either of his opponents if they emerge to the general election.

The three Republicans running for the office held by term-limited Democratic Gov. Jared Polis have argued that it’s time to break the opposition party’s grip on the state after eight years of Democratic rule, despite Colorado voters having elected only a single GOP governor in the last 50 years.

Ernest Luning contributed to this article.