3 firefighters who died fighting Snyder Mesa fire identified

Federal authorities on Monday identified the three firefighters who died responding to the Knowles Fire at the Colorado-Utah border.

The U.S. Department of the Interior said the three wildland firefighters were assigned to the Rifle Helitack crew.

“(They) engaged in initial attack operations on the Knowles Fire when the incident occurred,” said the agency.

The firefighters are:

• Emily Barker, 38, of Clinton Township, Michigan, assigned to the U.S. Forest Service Rifle Helitack

• Nick Huterson, 27, of Glendale, Arizona, assigned to the U.S. Forest Service Kaibab National Forest

• Sydney Watson, 26, of Warrior, Alabama, assigned to U.S. Wildland Fire Service Rifle Helitack

Two additional firefighters were injured during the incident and were receiving medical care, the agency said.

“We mourn the loss of three firefighters who answered the call to protect others and made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their fellow citizens, “ said U.S. Wildland Fire Service Chief Brian Fennessy. “Our thoughts are with their families, loved ones, friends and crewmates as they face an unimaginable loss. These firefighters embodied the courage, professionalism and selflessness that define the wildland fire service. Please join me and my family in keeping our thoughts and prayers with the families of the fallen and our injured firefighters and their families. “

The Snyder Fire merged with the Jones, Knowles and Gore fires and is currented estimated at 28,000 acres. A Complex Incident Management Team assumed command of the Snyder Fire as of 6 p.m. on June 28.