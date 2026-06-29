Gov. Polis asks residents not to use fireworks as wildfires burn

While Gov. Jared Polis said he will not issue a statewide fire ban, Colorado’s top political leader urged residents against using fireworks as the country heads into the July 4 weekend.

“We are encouraging the people of Colorado to exercise personal responsibility and not do anything that could cause fires — from off-roading to shooting to fireworks,” he said during a visit to the Snyder Mesa fire incident command Post in Fruita on Monday afternoon.

“This is a matter of personal responsibility and honor to do our small part to protect the firefighters in Colorado,” he added.

Multiple wildfires are burning across Western and Southern Colorado, and several counties have already issued their own fire bans. The Rocky Mountain National Park also imposed a fire ban starting Monday, and the federal Bureau of Land Management placed its district field offices under Stage 2 fire restrictions.

Under Stage 2, building fires are prohibited. So is smoking, unless in an enclosed area. Meanwhile, the state halted recreational activities, such as boating and kayaking, along the Colorado River from Fruita to the Utah border.

Polis, however, rejected imposing a statewide fire ban, saying Colorado’s regions are diverse, even as he urged people to exercise personal responsibility.

Gov. Jared Polis urged residents to not use fireworks and minimize the potential of causing wildfires during a news conference on June 29, 2026 in Fruita, Colorado. (Rachael Wright, Colorado Politics)

The visit came after three federal firefighters were killed Saturday and two others were injured while battling a fire in Knowles Canyon. The governor announced Monday that all flags on state buildings would fly at half-staff for the memorials of the three firefighters. U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, along with several federal and local officials, joined the governor at the command center.

The Snyder Mesa fire in Mesa County has burned 29,152 acres and remained zero percent contained as of Monday, according to officials. Evacuation orders remained in effect. Polis had issued a verbal state disaster emergency declaration on Saturday. Mesa County’s disaster declaration was approved Sunday.

Mike Morgan, director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, stressed that 90% of fires start because of human ignition, pleading for everyone to reduce the chances of starting fires, such as by dragging chains when pulling vehicles.

Other officials underscored that message.

Mesa County Sheriff Stan Hilkey said that, as a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he knew just how much people want to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“This is not the time for human-started fires,” Hilkey said. “Fireworks and dragging chains start fires that shut down I-70 and make it impossible to get trucks where they need to go.”

Emergency management officials said they are coordinating resources for the response. An evacuation center managed by the American Red Cross has been opened at Grand Junction High School.

The fire has prompted widespread public land and recreation closures.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Sunday that Horsethief State Wildlife Area and Loma Boat Launch State Wildlife Area are closed until further notice. The agency also closed downstream river access from the Fruita boat ramp at James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park and urged boaters, rafters and floaters to exit the Colorado River at or before the Fruita launch.

In addition, all Bureau of Land Management public lands within the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area have been temporarily closed for public and firefighter safety.

State officials said additional closures could be implemented as fire conditions change.