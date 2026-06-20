Colorado Politics Calendar June 22-28

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, JUNE 22

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

Colorado General Assembly: House Committee on Ethics , 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives , 6-9 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock

, 6-9 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Communications Working Group , 6:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Migrant Justice Working Group, 7 p.m., https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

TUESDAY, JUNE 23

Colorado General Assembly: House Committee on Ethics , 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting , 4-5:30 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora

, 4-5:30 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: MK4CO Working Group , 6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee , 6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 24 Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Arapahoe County Working Group , 7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 27 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact jonah.hearne@reagan.com for more information

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

(R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1716 E. Mulberry St., Fort Collins

, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1716 E. Mulberry St., Fort Collins (D) Colorado Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative , 4-5 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for more information

, 4-5 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for more information (D) Grand County Democratic Party: Legislative Town Hall , 5:30-6:30 p.m., 55 Zero St., Granby

, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 55 Zero St., Granby (D) Custer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 5:30-7 p.m., 206 Main Street., Westcliffe

, 5:30-7 p.m., 206 Main Street., Westcliffe (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Film Screening—Seeds for Liberation , 6 p.m., 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

, 6 p.m., 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Healthcare Committee , 6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

, 6:30-8 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Council Monthly Meeting, 7 p.m., visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/denver-democrats-healthcare-council-monthly-meeting-tickets-1736075652009 for more information

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

Colorado General Assembly: Water Resources and Agriculture Review Committee , 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: 109/110 Working Group , 5 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 5 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Monthly Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for more information

, 6-7:30 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for more information (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 30 Meeting , 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6-8 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Ste. L-10, Greeley

, 6-8 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Ste. L-10, Greeley (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Meeting , 6:15-7:15 p.m., 1955 E. Arizona Ave., Denver

, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 1955 E. Arizona Ave., Denver (D) Gilpin County Democratic Party: Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 15131 CO-119, Black Hawk

, 6:30-8 p.m., 15131 CO-119, Black Hawk (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom link

, 6:30-8 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom link (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

, 6:30-8 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call , 7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee Meeting , 7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Highlands Ranch Republican Breakfast , 7-8:30 a.m., 4800 McArthur Ranch Rd., Highlands Ranch

, 7-8:30 a.m., 4800 McArthur Ranch Rd., Highlands Ranch (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver (D) Gunnison County Democratic Party: Protest , 4-5 p.m., 601 Elk Ave., Crested Butte

, 4-5 p.m., 601 Elk Ave., Crested Butte One Colorado: Annual Pink Party , 6-10 p.m., 1399 59th St., Denver, visit https://www.one-colorado.org/events/pink-party to purchase tickets

, 6-10 p.m., 1399 59th St., Denver, visit https://www.one-colorado.org/events/pink-party to purchase tickets (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harland St., Lakewood

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harland St., Lakewood (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Central Denver Social, 8 p.m., 2015 E. 17th Ave., Denver

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

(R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting , 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver, RSVP to denverrepublicanwomen@gmail.com

, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver, RSVP to denverrepublicanwomen@gmail.com (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Meeting , 10:30-11:30 a.m., 4664 Peoria St., Denver

, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 4664 Peoria St., Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Meeting , 10:30-11:30 a.m., 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver

, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: Picnic at the Polls with HD 4 , 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 360 Hooker St., Denver

, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 360 Hooker St., Denver Students Demand Action: Governor Gun Violence Prevention Forum , 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., 1600 City Park Esplanade, Denver

, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., 1600 City Park Esplanade, Denver (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Broomfield Taxpayer Matters Meeting , 1-3 p.m., 11755 Airport Way, Broomfield

, 1-3 p.m., 11755 Airport Way, Broomfield (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: The Class Struggle in France Book Club, 4 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

SUNDAY, JUNE 28