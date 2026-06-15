Trump and Macron play nice at G7 summit opening

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron avoided any public tussles over foreign policy at the opening events of the G7 summit in Evian, France, on Monday.

The two leaders have had a complicated relationship during Trump’s second term as the United States imposed “Liberation Day” tariffs on most trade partners, pressured the NATO members to increase defense spending, often appeased Russia in its battle against Ukraine, and as Trump published a private text message from Macron before the World Economic Forum in Davos in January.

In an interview with the New York Post hours before heading to France, Trump threatened to slap 100% tariffs on French wines. Trump is pushing France to nix a 3% tech levy on revenue from large digital services that has been in place since 2019.

Macron refused to bow to Trump’s pressure, telling French television channel TF1 before the G7 summit he would not bend. “No, because that is not how it works,” Macron said.

But at their bilateral meeting on Monday, Trump and Macron played nice in front of the cameras and the press. Neither leader mentioned tariffs or NATO.

Almost nine years after their awkward handshake at the 2017 Bastille Day military parade, the two men politely shook hands and expressed their affinity for each other. They later appeared together for an official greeting with G7 leaders.

“Emmanuel has been a special friend of mine,” said Trump in his first remarks during the joint meeting. “We’ve had a fantastic relationship. We’ve worked on many deals together.”

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“I want to thank you for your help,” Trump also said of Macron about attempts to end the Iran war. “You’ve always been a help and it’s an honor to be with you.”

But later, when Trump was asked what he expected from France in efforts to wind down the Iran war and open the Strait of Hormuz, the president was succinct.

“I don’t think we’re going to need much help, because we have an agreement where it’s going to be open and it’s toll-free,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a bad idea to have a ship or two up here from a few countries. You’d be a great country to do it, because you never know what happens.”

The president also praised Macron for his efforts to help end the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has lasted for more than four years after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“We had a very good conversation yesterday with President Zelensky and President Putin, and I see maybe we can do something there,” said Trump. “I really do.”

Trump even lightly ribbed Macron over the UFC fight he hosted on Sunday night at the White House to mark his 80th birthday before he left for France.

“We had an evening last night with the fighters, and I was very happy,” said Trump. “I called last night, very late last night, to congratulate you, because in the heavyweight division, the French fighter won. I don’t know, is that maybe more important than the World Cup? To some people, it might be.”

Sports are currently at the forefront of Trump’s mind as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are hosting the 2026 World Cup. He had lobbied hard for the U.S. to hold one of the world’s biggest sporting events. At the bilateral, Trump touted France’s soccer team.

“You have a good team in the world, very good team, but you have good fighters too, and you’re a great country, and it’s an honor to be with you,” said Trump to Macron. “Thank you very much.”

Macron commended Trump for the announcement of the memorandum of understanding with Iran and for attending the G7 summit, which France is hosting, during his opening remarks. Macron had previously pushed back the summit until after Trump’s birthday on Sunday and will host a bilateral dinner with Trump in Versailles before the president flies back to the U.S.

“I think yesterday was signed a very important agreement peace deal with Iran, and it’s very important because first it will fix the nuclear issue, and it’s a very important matter for peace of the whole world,” said Macron as he also pushed for more talks on Ukraine.

“We will have the occasion to discuss about the war in Ukraine in order to engage together and negotiate a good and solid peace and sustainable peace, and President Zelensky will be with us tomorrow,” said Macron.

In comments that are sure to please Trump, the French president also referenced the semiquincentennial U.S. celebration next month. The working meeting of G7 leaders on Tuesday “will be the occasion for us to celebrate the 250 years of independence for the U.S.,” said Macron.