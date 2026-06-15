Vance hits back at Obama’s criticism of Trump-Iran deal: ‘They hate the Obama deal’

Vice President JD Vance shot back at former President Barack Obama‘s criticism of the deal to end the U.S. war with Iran, arguing that a major indicator of the difference is the Gulf Arabs’ love of the deal.

Obama voiced criticism of President Donald Trump’s war with Iran, saying in an interview this week that the deal seemed to be the same as the one he obtained without armed conflict. Vance voiced his disagreement on Monday.

Addressing Obama, Vance asked, “If it’s the same thing, why is it that the Gulf Arabs hated your deal, and they love our deal?”

“They are the ones who are in the region. They know what it means to enrich the worst terrorist regime in the world, and they also know what it means to turn over a new leaf and to go to a different future,” he continued. “So … he should acknowledge that the people who are closest to this, they love the Trump deal, they hate the Obama deal, and that’s maybe the biggest endorsement of this plan.”

Obama made his criticism in an interview with ABC News, saying, “It is doubtful that any agreement that arises is going to be significantly different or a significant improvement from the deal that we had in the first place and had worked for for a long stretch of time before we, the United States, pulled out of it.”

Trump already preempted Obama’s criticisms on Saturday, insisting no U.S. payments would be going to Iran as part of the new deal.

“Unlike Obama’s Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in payments to them, including 1.7 Billion Dollars in green, cold cash, no money will exchange hands,” he said.

Also in Vance’s Monday interview, he clarified reports that the U.S. or its allies could pay $300 billion to Iran, saying, “The agreement says they are not getting a single dime of American money.”

“This is what the agreement does say. … If the Iranians behave, and if there are sanctions relief, and if the Iranians are integrated into the world economy, we would invite other countries, not us, but other countries to invest in their country,” Vance said. “That’s fine, but only if they comply.”