Colorado declares statewide drought emergency

Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday declared a statewide drought emergency, citing the record-low snowpack and prolonged warmer temperatures across Colorado.

He also activated Phase 3 of the state’s drought response plan.

“Today, I am issuing a statewide drought emergency to support Coloradans, our economy, farmers and ranchers, and outdoor enthusiasts in the face of one of the most severe droughts in Colorado’s recorded history. With every county in the state experiencing drought conditions, activating Phase 3 of our Drought Response Plan allows us to better coordinate agencies, prepare for worsening conditions, and support Colorado communities, agriculture, water users, and our environment,” he said in a statement. “State agencies will do their part to reduce water usage at state facilities and I encourage every Coloradan to use water wisely.”

The governor noted a report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which said all 64 counties in Colorado are currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions, while nearly 93% of the state is in moderate to exceptional drought conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.