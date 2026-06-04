‘The program’: On Going HHC roots deeply intertwined with others

Seska Bell is a licensed practical nurse who has long worked in the home health industry, according to testimony she recently gave in a lawsuit among the three founders of On Going Home Health Care.

She said she and business partner Roy Gultom, a certified nurse’s aide, had known each other about 15 years, went to the same Seventh-Day Adventist church and worked together at two home health agencies — one in Northglenn and the other in Aurora.

Along with associate Kopila Dhungana, a registered nurse, the three formed On Going HHC in March 2019, incorporation records show.

During testimony in their lawsuit, plaintiff Gultom claims he’s been wrongly boxed out of his share of On Going HHC’s ownership profits for years. The company was formed with $300 investments from each partner, but the profits wouldn’t start to come in until the company was certified to bill Medicare and Medicaid.

“Without that certification, we cannot bill and had to serve for free,” Dhungana testified. “We had about 25 patients around before that certification. Without the licenses, we don’t have a business.”

Roy Gultom was a founding member of On Going Home Health in 2019 and is suing his partners, Seska Bell and Kopila Dhungana, for his share of the profits. Medicaid has paid the company nearly $24 million since 2022 to provide home care services, mostly to the homeless.

Asked in court to describe their business, Dhungana said: “We administer oral medications.”

Bell and Dhungana each assert Gultom could not be a legitimate business partner because he is not a legal resident of the United States — he is from Jakarta, Indonesia — and has no permit to work. Bell is Indonesian and Dhungana is from Nepal. Each is an American citizen, according to testimony.

Gultom testified he runs his own home-health business, Hanna Cares, out of his Aurora home, and records show it is certified to bill Medicare and Medicaid. Testimony showed the business was being paid as much as $40,000 a month.

Gultom’s attorney told The Denver Gazette he did not know if Gultom was a legal resident or allowed to work here. Gultom did not respond when asked.

On social media pages they maintained, On Going HHC’s formation in 2019 was met with great fanfare, with Gultom proclaiming on Facebook that he was “feeling excited” with Dhungana, Seska Ulaan (Bell’s maiden name) and Michael Longkutoy, who is married to Ulaan’s daughter, Latul, the co-incorporator of the Maranatha church in Aurora.

In June 2021, Dhungana posted on her Facebook page praise for the company getting its Medicare and Medicaid certification, noting “it wasn’t (an) easy road building a company from scratch.”

In January 2025, Latul posted on her Facebook page more than two dozen photos of herself and several others celebrating On Going HHC’s “end-of-year celebration” at a Texas de Brazil restaurant, noting that “We are On Going and we’ve got it going on.”

The company at the time had collected $7.4 million from Medicaid the previous 12 months — doubling their total from the year before, records show.

Latul’s social media friends’ list includes several people tied to On Going HHC, the Maranatha church and Better Living, as well as a number of people who made the Cash App payments to program participants.

But On Going HHC, Better Living and Maranatha were not their only business interests.

Among them, The Denver Gazette found three dozen businesses — all with health care-related names — registered to people associated with On Going HHC, owners of the houses used by On Going, the house addresses and Better Living.

Several of the businesses are certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to bill for services, records show. It’s unclear if any were directly tied to the program for the homeless or received payments.

For his part, Gultom told The Denver Gazette he knew nothing about the houses or how the homeless were recruited there.

Asked about the Maranatha church, Gultom said Bell and Dhungana attend but that he didn’t.

“They go to that place, I am not a member,” he said. “It’s a different group of people.”

Facebook pages for the church’s pastor show several of the principals of the program listed as his friends.

Jesse Bell works for Better Living, which oversees the houses in which the homeless live while receiving home health services from On Going Home Health, an Aurora company owned by his wife, Seska Bell.

When asked about how the homeless come to live in the houses, Dhungana said simply that that’s where they lived.

“It’s the people’s house, they live there. It’s their residence,” she told The Denver Gazette.

She refused to answer additional questions.

Bell’s husband, Jesse Bell — he has no ownership interest in On Going HHC but is listed in eviction papers as an employee for Better Living and, records show, is the registered agent for Hands on Care, which is CMS-certified — questioned The Denver Gazette’s interest.

“So, what’s the problem?” Bell asked a reporter several times.

“If you think about it, they homeless and they got somewhere to go,” he told The Denver Gazette. “Shouldn’t people be happy with that? That they have a place to sleep?”

Asked about the cash donations and the requirement to use On Going HHC in order to participate and to see the same doctor, Bell repeated his earlier response.

“There’s no problem,” he insisted. “Just think about it.”