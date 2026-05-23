Buchanan’s consideration by White House for FTC causes GOP ruckus | A LOOK BACK

Forty-five years ago this week: While Republicans back in Colorado were fuming over the fact that Mary Estill Buchanan’s divisive campaign had impeded them from defeating Democrat U.S. Sen. Gary Hart, the former Colorado secretary of state was nonetheless certain she was still in the running for chairman of the Federal Trade Commission as she attended meetings in Washington, D.C.

“The FTC would be a fun and appropriate role for me,” Buchanan said. “I could be tremendously impactful.”

Buchanan said she wasn’t worried about her critics and didn’t agree with the rumors that she’d been all but eliminated from further consideration for the post.

“I know I’m am,” Buchanan said, “I’ve been told by the White House that I’m still being considered and the FBI is pursuing their security check on me.”

Buchanan attended meetings with a slew of Reagan advisers including Richard Wirthlin, head of personnel Pendleton James and key senators and congressional representatives at a Maryland conference. But she noted that she wouldn’t be speaking with Sen. Bill Armstrong or Phil Winn, assistant secretary at HUD.

“I talked with Bill the day I heard about my possible FTC commission nomination.” Buchanan said, “We conferred and checked bases. But he told me that he thinks its inappropriate for him to get involved.”

Winn had only reluctantly endorsed Buchanan after she won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, and Buchanan said she had no plans to stop by his office.

“Although I believe that Phil Winn and others might have told the White House that my campaign was divisive and hurt Republican chances of defeating Gary Hart,” Buchanan said, “my version of the story is also being told in the White House.”

Buchanan’s supporters included three former Republican state chairs: Marion Carter, Carl Williams, and Dwight Hamilton.

“It still amazes me that a few people with big mouths will, when amplified in the press, seems as a chorus with many voices. All these undisclosed sources with unspecified things — why don’t they put their names to their words?”

But member of the White House personnel office said that when Buchanan’s name was mentioned as a possible candidate for the FTC, the office was flooded with calls from furious Coloradans, angry that Buchanan was being considered for such a prominent posting.

Buchanan said she didn’t understand the violent reaction but knows the sentiment exists. And, she countered, she didn’t subvert party officials and go straight to the White House.

“I was recruited for this job,” Buchanan said. “I have solicited advice and discussed the possibility with some people … but I haven’t been beating the pavement looking for a job in Washington.

Courtesy of Children’s Hospital Colorado

Twenty-six years ago: “This is a life or death issue,” said Laurie Bernstein, a metabolic specialist at Children’s Hospital in Denver, speaking before the Committee on Health, Education, Children and Families about House Bill 00-1156.

The legislation was sponsored by Sen. Rob Hernandez, D-Denver, and sought to compel insurance companies to cover “medical foods,” special pharmaceutical formulas that help people with inherited metabolic diseases process proteins and perform other life-sustaining functions. Medical foods can cost families up to $7,000 per year.

But insurance companies balked at the mandate. Susan Cox, executive director for the Colorado HMO Association, said the bill would hurt businesses.

“But the numbers are so small,” said committee member Sen. John Evans, R-Parker. “Why can’t your organization support this? Why are you neutral, other than the mandate?”

Cox replied, “Every mandate costs money.”

Bernstein said that when adults are taken off medication, there is neurological damage, and without special medical foods, patients would die.

“Most won’t let that happen,” Bernstein said. “I’ve seen them lose their homes, go bankrupt. One family sued their insurance company, which said it would not cover the formula but would be happy to pay for the institutionalization of the children.”

Jerry McElroy, a representative for Kaiser Permanente Healthcare, said he felt the care of people with inherited metabolic disorders should be “the social responsibility of the state.”

Rachael Wright is the author of several novels, including The Twins of Strathnaver, with degrees in political science and history from Colorado Mesa University, and is a contributing columnist to Colorado Politics, the Colorado Springs Gazette, and the Denver Gazette.