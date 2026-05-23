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Colorado Politics Calendar May 25-31

By 05/23/2026 | updated 1 hour ago
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CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, MAY. 25

  • (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Communications Working Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 Code: 744847 to join the meeting  

TUESDAY, MAY. 26

  • (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5:30 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
  • (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6-7 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee, 6-7:15 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to register in advance 
  • (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 24 Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information 
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Arapahoe County Working Group, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Google Meet Link
  • Centennial Institute: Gubernatorial Debate, 7-8:30 p.m., 113 Campus Dr., McDonald Performance Hall, Lakewood, RSVP at https://brushfire.com/ccu/events/628280/register 
  • (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 27 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact jonah.hearne@reagan.com for more information 
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Migrant Justice Working Group, 7:15-8:15 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89077769890 to join the meeting 

WEDNESDAY, MAY. 27

  • Lincoln Club of Colorado: Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 5400 E. Yale Ave., Denver, RSVP at lincolnclubofcolorado.org 
  • (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1716 E. Mulberry St., Fort Collins
  • (D) Colorado Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link 
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Healthcare Committee, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85403133008 passcode 776249 to join the meeting 
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: IC Book Club—Venezuela, The Present as Struggle, 6-7:30 p.m., 238 S. Broadway, Denver
  • (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 44 Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 19105 Longs Way, Parker
  • (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting 

THURSDAY, MAY. 28

FRIDAY, MAY 29

  • (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1471 S. Parker Rd., Denver
  • (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
  • (D) Gunnison County Democratic Party: Protest, 4-5 p.m., 601 Elk Ave., Crested Butte
  • Summit County: Town Hall, 5-6 p.m., 83 Nancy’s Pl., Frisco
  • (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Candidate Meet and Greet, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 2033 W. S. 1st St., Johnstown
  • (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information
  • (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

SATURDAY, MAY 30

  • (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1471 S. Parker Rd., Denver 
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Statewide Social Leadership Lunch, 1-3 p.m., 3201 Walnut Street., #107, Denver
  • (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3’s We the People Trivia Party, 1-4 p.m., visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/house-district-3s-we-the-people-trivia-party-tickets-1987584882889 for more information 
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Statewide Social Seminars, 3:30-6:30 p.m., 2600 Leyden St., Denver
  • (D) Adams County Democratic Party: 60th Annual JFK Dinner, 6-10 p.m., contact chair@adamscountydems.org for more information
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Statewide Social, 7-10 p.m., 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

SUNDAY, MAY 31

  • (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Officers’ Meeting, 10-11 a.m., contact chair@adamscountydems.org for more information 
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Rachael Wright, Special to Colorado Politics

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