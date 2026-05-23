Colorado Politics Calendar May 25-31

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, MAY. 25

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Communications Working Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 Code: 744847 to join the meeting

TUESDAY, MAY. 26

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting , 4-5:30 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora

, 4-5:30 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives , 6-7 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock

, 6-7 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee , 6-7:15 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to register in advance

, 6-7:15 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to register in advance (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 24 Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Arapahoe County Working Group , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Google Meet Link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Google Meet Link Centennial Institute: Gubernatorial Debate , 7-8:30 p.m., 113 Campus Dr., McDonald Performance Hall, Lakewood, RSVP at https://brushfire.com/ccu/events/628280/register

, 7-8:30 p.m., 113 Campus Dr., McDonald Performance Hall, Lakewood, RSVP at https://brushfire.com/ccu/events/628280/register (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 27 Meeting , 7-8:30 p.m., contact jonah.hearne@reagan.com for more information

, 7-8:30 p.m., contact jonah.hearne@reagan.com for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Migrant Justice Working Group, 7:15-8:15 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89077769890 to join the meeting

WEDNESDAY, MAY. 27

Lincoln Club of Colorado: Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 5400 E. Yale Ave., Denver, RSVP at lincolnclubofcolorado.org

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 5400 E. Yale Ave., Denver, RSVP at lincolnclubofcolorado.org (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1716 E. Mulberry St., Fort Collins

, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1716 E. Mulberry St., Fort Collins (D) Colorado Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative , 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Healthcare Committee , 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85403133008 passcode 776249 to join the meeting

, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85403133008 passcode 776249 to join the meeting (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: IC Book Club—Venezuela, The Present as Struggle , 6-7:30 p.m., 238 S. Broadway, Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 238 S. Broadway, Denver (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 44 Meeting , 6-8 p.m., 19105 Longs Way, Parker

, 6-8 p.m., 19105 Longs Way, Parker (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting

THURSDAY, MAY. 28

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Candidate Forum for HD 5 , 5:30 p.m., 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/candidate-forum-for-state-house-district-5-tickets-1984922739346

, 5:30 p.m., 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/candidate-forum-for-state-house-district-5-tickets-1984922739346 (D) Chaffee County Democratic Party: Membership Meeting , 5:30-6:30 p.m., 300 E. Sackett Ave., Salida, RSVP at https://chaffeecountydemocrats.org/event/monthly-meeting-4/#rsvp-now

, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 300 E. Sackett Ave., Salida, RSVP at https://chaffeecountydemocrats.org/event/monthly-meeting-4/#rsvp-now (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 30 Meeting , 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6-8 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Ste. L-10, Greeley

, 6-8 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Ste. L-10, Greeley (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Meeting , 6:15-7:15 p.m., 1955 E. Arizona Ave., Denver

, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 1955 E. Arizona Ave., Denver (D) Gilpin County Democratic Party: Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 15131 CO-119, Black Hawk

, 6:30-8 p.m., 15131 CO-119, Black Hawk (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

, 6:30-8 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom link

, 6:30-8 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom link (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

, 6:30-8 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., 152000 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 152000 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora (R) CU Republicans: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call , 7-8:30 p.m., RSVP at https://actionnetwork.org/campaigns/2026-denver-dsa-orientations/

, 7-8:30 p.m., RSVP at https://actionnetwork.org/campaigns/2026-denver-dsa-orientations/ (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

FRIDAY, MAY 29

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Meeting , 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1471 S. Parker Rd., Denver

, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1471 S. Parker Rd., Denver (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver (D) Gunnison County Democratic Party: Protest , 4-5 p.m., 601 Elk Ave., Crested Butte

, 4-5 p.m., 601 Elk Ave., Crested Butte Summit County: Town Hall , 5-6 p.m., 83 Nancy’s Pl., Frisco

, 5-6 p.m., 83 Nancy’s Pl., Frisco (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Candidate Meet and Greet , 5:30-7:30 p.m., 2033 W. S. 1st St., Johnstown

, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 2033 W. S. 1st St., Johnstown (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

SATURDAY, MAY 30

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting , 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1471 S. Parker Rd., Denver

, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1471 S. Parker Rd., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Statewide Social Leadership Lunch , 1-3 p.m., 3201 Walnut Street., #107, Denver

, 1-3 p.m., 3201 Walnut Street., #107, Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3’s We the People Trivia Party , 1-4 p.m., visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/house-district-3s-we-the-people-trivia-party-tickets-1987584882889 for more information

, 1-4 p.m., visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/house-district-3s-we-the-people-trivia-party-tickets-1987584882889 for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Statewide Social Seminars , 3:30-6:30 p.m., 2600 Leyden St., Denver

, 3:30-6:30 p.m., 2600 Leyden St., Denver (D) Adams County Democratic Party: 60th Annual JFK Dinner , 6-10 p.m., contact chair@adamscountydems.org for more information

, 6-10 p.m., contact chair@adamscountydems.org for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Statewide Social, 7-10 p.m., 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

SUNDAY, MAY 31