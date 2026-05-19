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DJ Summers dives into the costlier state of Colorado | The OpEdge Podcast

By and 05/19/2026 | updated 2 hours ago
Common Sense Institute’s Director of Communications & Research Operations DJ Summers joins The OpEdge Podcast

Common Sense Institute’s Director of Communications & Research Operations DJ Summers dives deep with The OpEdge Podcast host and investigative columnist Jimmy Sengenberger regarding Colorado’s drop in the institute’s Free Enterprise Competitive Index.

Summers shares shrewd insights regarding Colorado’s curious, one-of-a-kind case study of economics, demographics and culture of the past 15 years, when a one-of-a-kind confluence attracted coming-of-age millennials to the Centennial State.

Watch here!

But as that transient, renting generation increasingly opts to depart Colorado rather than put down roots, what is the rationale behind this outflow, what regulations are the reasons for this air of uncertainty, and what does it all say about our business environment?

To keep up to date on the latest episodes The OpEdge — hosted regularly by Sengenberger and Deputy Opinion Editor Antonio Olivero — subscribe now on YouTube or your favorite audio podcast app:

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Tony Olivero

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