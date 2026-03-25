3 arrested after money laundering, motor vehicle theft investigation in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs police arrested three people during the execution of an arrest warrant related to accusations of money laundering, motor vehicle theft, identity theft and burglary on Tuesday, according to a blotter entry by police.
Carl Goodwin and two others were taken into custody near Dublin Boulevard and Rangewood Drive and police allegedly recovered a “felony amount” of narcotics, a stolen vehicle and “mail theft burglary tools,” the blotter entry states.
Goodwin is scheduled to appear in an El Paso County courtroom April 3 in connection with the charges.