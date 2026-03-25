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3 arrested after money laundering, motor vehicle theft investigation in Colorado Springs

By 03/25/2026 | updated 21 hours ago
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Colorado Springs police arrested three people during the execution of an arrest warrant related to accusations of money laundering, motor vehicle theft, identity theft and burglary on Tuesday, according to a blotter entry by police.

Carl Goodwin and two others were taken into custody near Dublin Boulevard and Rangewood Drive and police allegedly recovered a “felony amount” of narcotics, a stolen vehicle and “mail theft burglary tools,” the blotter entry states.

Goodwin is scheduled to appear in an El Paso County courtroom April 3 in connection with the charges.

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Cleo Westin

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